NFL, NFLPA to share their results of Russell Wilson concussion probes on Monday

The NFL and NFLPA are scheduled to confer on Monday to discuss their investigations into the application of the concussion protocol in regards to Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson took a blow to the head-and-neck region against the Cardinals in Week 10 but then quickly returned to the game after ducking, quite briefly, into the medical tent on the sidelines for evaluation before returning to the game. The situation appeared to be in direct violation of the league's arrangement with the NFLPA regarding concussion assessment and while Wilson said he was asymptomatic after the game, the NFL and NFLPA began their inquiry shortly after the game.

League and union sources said the process has reached the point where the sides are prepared to share their findings with one another beginning on Monday, and, should they reach similar determinations, then a ruling on the matter will come early this week. An announcement on any potential discipline for the team is expected early this week. In general, the NFL and NFLPA do not jointly agree to investigate such cases unless there is an appearance of something occurring outside the norm.

While an official determination has not been made about this case yet, league sources indicated a sanction of some sort for the Seahawks is within reason. Teams can be fined -- in some cases substantially -- and can also be stripped of draft picks depending on the severity of the transgression.