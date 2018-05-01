NFL not eliminating kickoffs for 2018 season but more changes could be coming
Concussions were five times more likely on kickoffs last season
The league will not eliminate kickoffs for the 2018 season, NFL VP of Football Operations Troy Vincent said Tuesday, via ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert.
The development comes weeks after Vincent, a former NFL player, told radio host Dan Patrick kickoffs may not be long for the NFL and it has everything to do with safety concerns.
"There are three phases of the game, offense, defense and special teams," Vincent told Patrick in late March. "To just think about the removal of not having that kickoff return part of the game, there's resistance. But we understand we're at a place -- college football is adjusting, high school, at the Pee Wee level. We are going to address some of those issues that we see in the kickoff. ...
"We're going to put a group together immediately after the owners' meeting, coming to New York and really discuss," Vincent continued. "We have to do something about that play. The spacing and the contact that's being made on the punt return. The injuries, both soft tissue and head injuries that occur. The future ... it could be, it could be something we have to examine."
Vincent's comments on Tuesday come at the start of a two-day player-safety summit where, Seifert writes, "the league hopes to make substantive adjustments to alignment and formation requirements in hopes of repairing what is by far the most dangerous play of the game."
Vincent explained that "this is not about getting [the kickoff] out of the game, it's about enhancing it."
But the data show that last season concussions were five times more likely on kickoffs, and in March Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy, who is also a member of the competition committee, said the play could be eliminated altogether if it could not be made safer.
For now, special teams coaches, players and the league to discuss possible changes that could include shifting kickoff alignments to more resemble punts.
"Hopefully we'll have something to present to ownership for this fall, without moving too fast," Vincent said.
-
2018 undrafted free agent tracker
College players who didn't get drafted are now free to sign with any team in the NFL
-
How Patriots convinced Mayfield to meet
Were the Patriots seriously considering trading up for Mayfield?
-
Pats would have traded up for Mayfield?
The Patriots trading up for Baker Mayfield would have been the biggest draft-day story eve...
-
Giants could be bad despite good draft
Nick Kostos joins Will Brinson on the Pick Six Podcast to break down the Giants win total,...
-
Tom Brady already over Super Bowl loss
Brady has appeared in eight Super Bowls and maintains he wants to play into his mid-40s
-
2018 NFL win totals and over/unders
Looking at the win totals for every single team in the NFL for the 2018 NFL season