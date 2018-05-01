NFL not eliminating kickoffs for 2018 season but more changes could be coming

The league will not eliminate kickoffs for the 2018 season, NFL VP of Football Operations Troy Vincent said Tuesday, via ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert.

The development comes weeks after Vincent, a former NFL player, told radio host Dan Patrick kickoffs may not be long for the NFL and it has everything to do with safety concerns.

"There are three phases of the game, offense, defense and special teams," Vincent told Patrick in late March. "To just think about the removal of not having that kickoff return part of the game, there's resistance. But we understand we're at a place -- college football is adjusting, high school, at the Pee Wee level. We are going to address some of those issues that we see in the kickoff. ...

"We're going to put a group together immediately after the owners' meeting, coming to New York and really discuss," Vincent continued. "We have to do something about that play. The spacing and the contact that's being made on the punt return. The injuries, both soft tissue and head injuries that occur. The future ... it could be, it could be something we have to examine."

Looking for a hot new NFL podcast that's your home for NFL coverage? Look no further. The Pick 6 Podcast with Will Brinson has you covered each day with new episodes around 30 minutes each. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.

Vincent's comments on Tuesday come at the start of a two-day player-safety summit where, Seifert writes, "the league hopes to make substantive adjustments to alignment and formation requirements in hopes of repairing what is by far the most dangerous play of the game."

Vincent explained that "this is not about getting [the kickoff] out of the game, it's about enhancing it."

But the data show that last season concussions were five times more likely on kickoffs, and in March Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy, who is also a member of the competition committee, said the play could be eliminated altogether if it could not be made safer.

For now, special teams coaches, players and the league to discuss possible changes that could include shifting kickoff alignments to more resemble punts.

"Hopefully we'll have something to present to ownership for this fall, without moving too fast," Vincent said.