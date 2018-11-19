NFL not giving up on Mexico City after Chiefs-Rams debacle, league will return in 2019

The NFL's decision to move the Chiefs-Rams game to Los Angeles apparently hasn't done anything to put a damper on the league's relationship with Mexico.

It seems the two sides are still on good terms and we know that because they've announced that the NFL will be returning to Mexico City in 2019. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met with Mexico's President-Elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday to hash out the details.

When the NFL originally decided to play games in Mexico City, the league signed a three-year deal in 2016 that called for a game to be played at Azteca Stadium in 2016, 2017 and 2018. With the 2018 game being moved to L.A., the game in 2019 will now become the final game of that three-year deal.

The league also has another three-year deal in place that calls for games to be played at Azteca Stadium in 2019, 2020 and 2021. One thing that's not clear is if Monday's announcement will have any impact on that deal. The NFL could push that agreement forward one year (2020-22) or the league could simply cut the deal down to two games (2020-21).

The NFL has played a total of three games in Mexico City with the Cardinals and 49ers playing in 2005, the Texans and Raiders playing in 2016 and the Raiders playing a second game in 2017 against the Patriots.

The Chiefs-Rams game had to be relocated due to the abysmal field conditions at Azteca Stadium. Although the league wanted to keep the game in Mexico City, the NFL decided to move it after getting a chance to scout out the field on Nov. 13. The field at the stadium was destroyed after hosting multiple events over the past few months. Not only did Shakira hold a huge concert there in October, but Azteca Stadium is also home to two Mexican soccer clubs.