Past performance is often seen as the best predictor of future results, and there are recent NFL betting trends you should be cognizant of for 2025 AFC and NFC Championship Game picks. The Under has hit in last three AFC Championship Games, even with an overtime game included, while the home team has prevailed in the last three NFC Championship Games. Rookie quarterbacks, like Jayden Daniels, have historically struggled when reaching the Championship Round NFL schedule, as they are 0-4 against the spread since 2000. They have also lost all four of those games outright. On Sunday, Daniels' Commanders will take on the Eagles (-6, 47.5) in the 2025 NFC Championship game, while the Bills and Chiefs (-1.5, 48.5) will meet in the 2025 AFC Championship Game. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) did not participate during Wednesday's estimated practice.

Sunday, Jan. 26



Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The teams split their two regular-season matchups, with the home team both winning and covering in each. Over their last five matchups, Philadelphia has covered just once, while the Over has gone 4-1 over this stretch. However, the Eagles are 4-1 versus the spread over their last five home games of this season. Meanwhile, rookie QBs are 0-4 both straight-up and ATS in the Championship Round since 2000, with a 15-point average margin of defeat. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle injury.

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5, 48.5)

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

The Bills defeated the Chiefs at home, 30-21, in Week 11, which is Kansas City's only defeat over Patrick Mahomes' last 22 starts. Josh Allen is now 4-0 both straight-up and versus the spread over his last four regular-season games versus Kansas City. However, Mahomes is 3-0 ATS and straight-up over the three postseason matchups versus Buffalo. Travis Kelce has gone Over with his receiving yards prop in 14 straight postseason games.

