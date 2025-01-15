The AFC half of the 2025 NFL playoff bracket has seen nothing but one-sided affairs thus far, which could have an impact on your Divisional Round NFL picks. The average margin of victory was 19.3 points for the three Wild Card games, with the home squads routing their opponents. The initial NFL odds had both AFC home teams favored this weekend, though the Divisional Round NFL spreads have since shifted. Chiefs vs. Texans (+8.5) still has Kansas City favored at Arrowhead, while Bills vs. Ravens (-1) now has Baltimore as road favorites after Buffalo opened as the favorite in the NFL betting lines.

In the NFC, the Lions are giving 9.5 points to the Commanders, while the Eagles are six-point favorites over the Rams. NFL underdogs are 3-3 against the spread (ATS) thus far in the 2025 NFL playoffs. What could help influence your NFL game picks? All of the Divisional Round NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Divisional Round NFL picks now. Plus, get the model's full Divisional Round NFL score predictions here.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs on a 31-15 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 67% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 211-143 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 65-36 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Divisional Round NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup. You can find them all here.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5, 41.5)



Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC/ESPN

Kansas City both won and covered when these teams met in Week 16. Since Patrick Mahomes became starter in 2018, the Chiefs are 13-5 ATS in the postseason, compared to 56-55-5 in the regular season. The Texans have lost all five of their road postseason games in franchise history, covering in just one of those contests. The last six meetings between these teams have seen an average of 61.2 total points scored., with at least 46 points scored in each.

The SportsLine model says the two players with the most scrimmage yards come from one team, but the next six yardage leaders all come from the other team.

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions (-9, 55.5)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Last week, Jayden Daniels became the fourth rookie quarterback to win a road playoff game, but only two rookie QBs have ever beaten a 13+ win team in NFL playoff history. The Over hit in each of Washington's first five road games, but the Under has hit in each of its last four road games. Meanwhile, Detroit has covered in only one of its lost four home games. Jared Goff has six touchdown passes and zero turnovers over his last five postseason games.

The SportsLine model says one said of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations, and one side of the total hits well over 50% of the time.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles (-6, 43.5)



Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

The Eagles both won and covered when these teams met in Week 12. However, the Rams have won each of their last six games in which Matthew Stafford has started, going 5-1 versus the spread. The Under is a combined 10-2 for these two franchises in postseason games since the 2021 season.

The SportsLine model says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations in an A-rated pick.

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills (+1, 51.5)

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

The Ravens both won and covered when these teams met in Week 4. Baltimore has allowed 11.4 points over its last five games, which is the fewest in the NFL over that span. It has also covered in all five of those, while Buffalo has alternated ATS wins and losses over its last seven games, covering last week. Josh Allen (609 yards) and Lamar Jackson (602 yards) rank first and second, respectively, in rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL playoff history.

The SportsLine model projects one team to allow a touchdown more than its season average, and it says one team has a QB who accounts for over 275 total yards and two total TDs.