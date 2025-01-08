With a 272-game regular season behind us, there are several NFL betting trends to consider for Wild Card Weekend NFL game picks. While road favorites won 73.1% of games, favored road teams covered just over 56% of the time. The opening round of the 2025 NFL playoff bracket has two road favorites that bookend the Super Wild Card Weekend NFL schedule. The Chargers are 3-point road favorites over the Texans on Saturday in the latest NFL odds, while the Vikings are 1.5-point favorites at the Rams on Monday Night Football with an over-under of 47.5.

These NFL games this week also have the slimmest of the Wild Card Weekend NFL spreads. Ravens vs. Steelers (+9.5) and Bills vs. Broncos (+8.5) have home teams favored, but home squads actually have a losing against-the-spread (ATS) record this season, covering in 49.2% of games. All of the Wild Card Weekend NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Super Wild Card Weekend NFL picks now. Plus, get the model's full Wild Card Weekend NFL score predictions here.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2025 NFL playoffs on a 31-14 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year, a stunning 69% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 211-142 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 65-35 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Wild Card Weekend NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup. You can find them all here.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans (+3, 42.5)

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

No team has more ATS victories this season than the Chargers' 12, while no playoff team has fewer ATS victories than the Texans' seven. However, Houston is 5-2 both straight-up and against the spread, all-time, in the Wild Card Round. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has covered just once over its last seven playoff games as a favorite.

Model pick: The model projects one team to allow five more points than its season average, and it forecasts one team to rack up nearly five combined takeaways plus sacks on average.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-9.5, 44)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: Prime Video

The teams split their two regular-season meetings, with the home team winning and covering in each. The Steelers enter in on a five-game playoff losing streak, failing to cover in all five games as well. Lamar Jackson's career regular-season passer rating of 102 is the third-best in NFL history, but he has a 75.7 rating across six postseason games.

Model pick: The model says one side of the total hits in nearly 60% of simulations.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills (-8.5, 47)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

The Over went a combined 21-11-2 for both teams this season. The Over has hit in four of the last five Buffalo games, and it has also hit in the last three Broncos road games. Denver has been blown out in each of its last four road playoff games, losing each of them by at least 18 points.

Model pick: The model projects one defense to accumulate more Fantasy points than any running back, receiver or tight end on the other team.

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5, 45.5)

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The Eagles won, 34-29, when these teams met in Week 1 in Brazil, also covering as 1.5-point favorites. The Packers are the No. 7 seed in the NFC, and 7-seeds in the NFL playoffs have a 1-7 outright record, with the one victory courtesy of Green Bay last year against Dallas. This season, the Packers went 11-1 versus teams with 10 or fewer wins but were 0-5 against teams with 11-plus wins, with Philly coming off a 14-win season.

Model pick: The model says one said of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.

Sunday Night Football: Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3, 50.5)



Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Tampa won, 37-20, at home, when these teams met in Week 1, also covering as 4-point favorites. Both teams rank in the top five in scoring offense, with the Bucs having the No. 3 passing offense, while the Commanders counter with the No. 3 rushing offense. Washington has lost four straight postseason games, with its last win coming against the Buccaneers in the 2005 Wild Card Round.

Model pick: The model says one side of the total hits in well over 60% of simulations in an A-rated pick.

Monday, Jan. 13

Monday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams (+1.5, 47.5)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC/ESPN

The Rams defeated the Vikings, 30-20, at home in Week 8, also covering as 2.5-point underdogs. Los Angeles has covered in its last four playoff openers, and it went 5-1 ATS over its final six games of the regular season. The Vikings, however, are 7-2-3 ATS as road favorites since Kevin O'Connell became head coach in 2022, with that 77.8% cover rate the third-best in the league.

Model pick: The model says two players have almost 100 scrimmage yards, while another two players have well over 80 yards from scrimmage.