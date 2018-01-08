NFL odds and picks, divisional round: Advanced computer model says Jaguars cover against Steelers

The NFL's four divisional round games will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors. The Falcons are favored by three at Philadelphia, the Patriots are favored by 13.5 against the Titans, the Steelers are favored by 7.5 against the Jaguars and the Vikings are favored by four against the Saints in a game that has already seen plenty of line movement.

With four eye-popping games and NFL odds already on the move, you need to know what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.

With a 178-82 record, SportsLine is beating nearly every expert tracked on NFLPickWatch for the second straight season.

And after finishing the regular season on a blistering 74-22 run, it's fresh off a wild-card week in which it called the Falcons' huge road upset over the Rams, and it also nailed the Panthers staying within a 6.5-point spread against the Saints. Anyone who has followed its advice is up big.

With the divisional round here, the computer simulated every game 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.

We can tell you the model is calling for the Steelers (-7.5) to win straight up at home against the Jaguars, but it will be a lot closer than Vegas thinks.

Jacksonville, second in the league in scoring defense at just 16.8 points per game, is coming off a strong defensive performance on Wild Card Weekend when it gave up just three points to the Bills.

The Jags might not have the offensive firepower to pull off the outright upset, but their elite corner duo of A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey can do enough enough to contain Pittsburgh's passing attack. Steelers receiver Antonio Brown (calf) is expected to play, but he might not be 100 percent and could be rusty.

Pittsburgh dropped a game to Jacksonville 30-9 earlier in the season on the strength of five interceptions and two pick-sixes. The Jags have a winning record against the spread both as underdogs and on the road. Only three teams have beaten the Jags by more than seven points this season.

The simulations say Pittsburgh wins straight up 61 percent of the time, but you should back Jacksonville against the spread because it is covering in almost 60 percent of simulations. The AFC divisional game will be a lot closer than Vegas thinks.

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles (+3, 41.5)

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots (-13.5, 47)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7.5, 40.5)

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (-4, 45)