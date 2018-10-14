NFL odds and picks for Week 6: Proven computer model loving Redskins and Rams

Everyone from Average Joes to professional bettors will lock in wagers on the Week 6 NFL schedule. Fourteen games remain, including the first overseas contest of the season, Seahawks vs. Raiders in London. Seattle is favored by 2.5 points in that one on the current NFL odds board. Other NFL lines and spreads for Week 6 include Patriots -3.5 against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in what could be a preview of the AFC Championship game. That game also has the highest Over-Under of the week at 60 points. With NFL odds of all shapes and sizes and so much attention on every game, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say before locking in your own NFL picks and predictions.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It went a blistering 10-5 straight up in a wild Week 5, including calling the Jets' outright upset of the Broncos. It also recommended the Bills (+6) against the spread and on the money line (+230) against the Titans. The model is now on an impressive 58-40 run on all of its top-rated picks and anyone who has followed it is way, way up.

Now it has simulated every snap 10,000 times and its Week 6 NFL picks are in.

One of the Week 6 NFL picks the model is all over: the Redskins (+1.5) take care of business against the Panthers and win outright in an upset.

The Redskins are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Saints on Monday night. However, a game against a Panthers defense that gave up 31 points to the Giants last week is exactly what Washington needs to get back on track. Plus, Washington is 4-1 against the spread in its last five home games, while Carolina is just 2-5 in its last seven games on the road against the Redskins.

The model projects Alex Smith to throw for almost 300 yards against the Panthers despite Jamison Crowder, Paul Richardson, and Josh Doctson all being listed as questionable. The Redskins cover in 53 percent of simulations and you can also back the Over (44.5) because that hits almost 60 percent of the time. There's also plenty of value on the Redskins money line (+100) since the model says Washington wins outright more than half the time.

Another one of the top Week 6 NFL picks from the model: The Rams (-7) continue their march toward a 2019 Super Bowl berth with another win and cover, this time against the Broncos.

Denver's defense will try to slow a Rams offense that's No. 1 in the league in total yardage (468.4 yards per game) and second in scoring (34.6 points per game). The model, however, is calling for more of the same from L.A. Todd Gurley goes off for over 120 yards from scrimmage, while Jared Goff pushes for 300 more through the air. The Rams cover the spread in almost 55 percent of simulations, while the over (52.5) hits over half the time as well.

The model also has a strong selection for "Sunday Night Football" between the Patriots and Chiefs, and is calling for a team with Super Bowl aspirations to get absolutely stunned at home by an underdog.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 6? And what Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Oakland Raiders (+2.5, 48.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns (-1.5, 47)

Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins (+1.5, 44.5)

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets (-2, 47.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5, 50.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings (-10, 44)

Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins (+4, 41.5)

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans (-10, 40)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 57.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos (+7, 51.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys (+3, 40)

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (+2.5, 42)

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (-3.5, 60)

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers (-9.5, 46.5)