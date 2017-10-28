NFL odds and picks, Week 8 : Proven computer model loves Steelers, Saints

The NFL's eighth weekend will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors.



The New England Patriots are seven-point favorites over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Seattle Seahawks are 6.5-point favorites over the Houston Texans, and the the Dallas Cowboys are two-point favorites over the Washington Redskins in a division showdown that's already seen plenty of line movement.



With so many eye-popping games and so many NFL odds on the move, you'll want to know what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.



SportsLine's Projection Model went an amazing 174-80-2 on straight-up NFL picks last season -- better than all 98 experts tracked by NFLPickWatch -- every single one.



SportsLine computer picks also would have won over 96 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool Manager leagues that made straight-up NFL picks last season.



It's fresh off an 11-4 week in which it called the Patriots (-3) covering against the Falcons with ease. It also nailed the Eagles (-3) covering against the Redskins with plenty of room to spare.



With Week 8 already here, the computer simulated every matchup 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.



One team it loves this week: the New Orleans Saints, who are favored by 9.5 at home against the Chicago Bears. After beating the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, the Saints have now won four straight games by at least two scores. SportsLine's projection model is calling for that trend to continue with an 11-point win this weekend. New Orleans is winning 76 percent of simulations, so back the Saints with confidence on Sunday.

SportsLine's model is predicting almost 300 yards and two touchdowns for Saints QB Drew Brees, while Bears signal caller Mitch Trubisky will struggle to get to 200. Trubisky completed just four passes last week.



Another team SportsLine's proven model is all-in on: the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are three-point favorites against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. Lions WR Golden Tate is questionable, while Kenny Golladay won't play. SportsLine's projection model is calling for a four-point Steelers win and cover, 22-18. Back the Under (46.5) with confidence in this game as well.

One surprise: the red-hot Houston Texans, a team that has scored at least 33 points in its last four games, will struggle mightily on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. SportsLine is projecting a convincing 10-point Seahawks win. Pick Seattle (-5.5) to cover the spread handily in this one.

SportsLine says Texans QB Deshaun Watson won't top 200 yards on the road at one of the loudest stadiums in the league. And WR DeAndre Hopkins, who wasn't at practice on Friday, won't hit 60 yards against Seattle's Top-10 pass defense.



The model also is calling for a home favorite to get a huge scare. Grab this road underdog with the points and get your Sunday off to a very profitable start.



Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns (+9.5, 38)

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints (-9.5, 47.5)

Atlanta Falcons at NY Jets (+6, 44.5)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1.5, 46)

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (-12.5, 45)

Oakland Raiders at Buffalo Bills (-2.5, 46)

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals (-10.5, 42)

LA Chargers at New England Patriots (-7, 48)

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks (-6.5, 45.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (+2, 47.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions (+3, 46.5)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-7, 43)