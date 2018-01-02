NFL odds and picks, wild-card round: Advanced computer model says back Chiefs in playoffs

The NFL's Wild Card Weekend will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors. The Chiefs are favored by nine against the Titans, the Rams are favored by 6.5 against the Falcons, the Jaguars are favored by nine against the Bills and the Saints are favored by 6.5 over Carolina in a game that has already seen plenty of line movement.

It's fresh off a week in which it called huge wins for the Bills and Falcons that helped send both teams to the playoffs. Those NFL picks helped run its straight-up record to a stunning 74-22 run to end the regular season. Anyone who has followed its advice is up big.

With Wild Card Weekend here, the computer simulated every game 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.

One team the model is extremely high on: the Kansas City Chiefs (-9), who take on the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City rested key players such as quarterback Alex Smith and tight end Travis Kelce in Week 17, while Tennessee had to fight for its life in a physical battle against the Jaguars.

Even without that extra rest, the Chiefs still have the edge on Tennessee. Kansas City finished the season on a strong four-game winning streak, while the Titans won just one of their final four, and that victory was over a Jacksonville team that had already secured its playoff seeding. The Chiefs were also 6-2 at home this season, while the Titans were just 3-5 on the road.

Smith, Kelce and receiver Tyreek Hill should give Tennessee nightmares. The Titans come into this game ranked 25th in the league against the pass and don't have cornerback LeShaun Sims for the postseason. Cornerback Logan Ryan is also banged up.

The computer says Kansas City wins this one straight-up 78 percent of the time and covers the full nine points well over 50 percent of the time. The computer also loves the over, saying it hits in 55 percent of simulations.

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs (-9, 44.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams (-6.5, 48.5)

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars (-9, 39.5)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-6.5, 48.5)