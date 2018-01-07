NFL odds and picks, Wild Card Sunday: Advanced computer model loving Over in Panthers-Saints

The NFL's two Wild Card games on Sunday will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors. The Jaguars are favored by 8.5 against the Bills and the Saints are favored by 6.5 over the division-rival Panthers in a game that has already seen plenty of line movement.

We can tell you the model is loving the Over (47.5) in Saints vs. Panthers, saying it hits in 56 percent of simulations.

The Saints and Panthers have met twice this season. The Saints won 34-13 in Week 3 (47 points) and 31-21 in Week 13 (52 points).

The model knows, however, that if both teams hit their season averages in points -- New Orleans at 28.0 and Carolina at 22.7 -- Sunday's NFC Wild Card game would sail Over. It's projecting 52 points on the scoreboard, easily clearing a total of 47.5.

In Bills-Jaguars, the model is leaning Under (39.5), saying it hits in 53 percent of simulations. Buffalo could have major issues moving the ball with a limited LeSean McCoy (ankle), if he plays at all. The Bills cleared 24 points just three times this season.

Jacksonville, meanwhile, is No. 2 in the NFL in scoring defense (16.8 points per game).

AFC Wild Card: Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars (-8.5, 39.5)

NFC Wild Card: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-6.5, 47.5)