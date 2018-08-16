NFL odds, expert picks, lines, predictions, best bets for Aug. 16: This three-way parlay pays 6-1
SportsLine's top NFL experts pick a 3-team parlay that pays 6-1
Week 2 of the 2018 NFL preseason kicks off Thursday with three high-profile games -- the Patriots (-3.5) host the Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl 52, the Packers (-3) host the Steelers in a clash of teams with title aspirations, and the Redskins (-3) host the Jets on the heels of a brawl in a joint practice earlier this week.
Fans from across the nation will be placing bets on these contests, but if you're feeling truly bold, the top experts at SportsLine are going huge, putting together a three-team parlay that could return a massive 6-1 payout. To pull this off, SportsLine is utilizing its top experts to make picks in the areas that they know best. It's an All-Star cast that includes some of the top handicapping experts in the nation.
SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh (14-5 on Patriots picks, 10-4 on Eagles picks) is picking Philadelphia-New England. R.J. White, a CBS Sports NFL editor who is 16-3 on Packers picks, has locked in NFL picks for Pittsburgh-Green Bay. And national sportswriter Mike Tierney, one of the nation's top NFL handicappers who earned more than $16,000 for $100 bettors last year and has hit on all nine of his Redskins picks since joining SportsLine, has a strong selection for New York-Washington.
We'll give one key part of the parlay away: Oh is laying 3.5 points and taking the Patriots to cover at home against Philadelphia, unearthing a critical part of the game that led him to pounce on one side of the spread.
Oh knows these teams had mixed results in their preseason openers, but they were just preseason openers.
The Eagles were lethargic in a 31-14 loss to the Steelers last Thursday, though they were without QBs Carson Wentz and Nick Foles. Nate Sudfeld tossed two TDs and two INTs. Wentz (ACL) won't play against the Patriots, but the hope is he'll be cleared for contact in time for the regular-season opener. Foles will suit up on Thursday, recovered from muscle spasms in his neck and shoulder.
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were among several starters that didn't play in the Patriots' preseason opener, a 26-17 win over the Redskins, but the rest of the team looked sharp. The Pats rushed for 140 yards and their defense held Washington to 12 first downs. Brady will play against the Eagles.
The last time these two teams met -- Super Bowl 52 -- the Eagles came away with a dramatic 41-33 victory. Oh went 2-0 at the Super Bowl, accurately picking Philly against the spread (+5.5) and on the money line (Eagles +200).
Another SportsLine expert has identified a key injury that will be a huge x-factor in which side you should be all over for Thursday's NFL preseason slate. Find out which team it is, and everything else you need to know to complete your parlay selections, over at SportsLine.
So what are the three Thursday NFL preseason picks that the top experts at SportsLine are confident could return a massive 6-1 payout if you parlay them together? Visit SportsLine now to see which team is going to get a huge boost because of a key injury, and which line is way off, all from SportsLine's top experts who crushed the books last year and are poised to do so again in 2018.
