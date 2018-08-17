NFL odds, expert picks, lines, predictions, best bets for Aug. 17: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

Now that every team has had one dress rehearsal, it's time for Week 2 of the 2018 NFL preseason. Friday's slate features five games, and SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has broken down the matchups and released his three best bets. He's sharing those NFL picks only over at SportsLine. Last season, Nagel hit 70 percent of his NFL spread picks, highlighted by an undefeated mark in the postseason, so you'll want to hear what he has to say. A successful three-team parlay on these selections would return a 6-1 payout.



We can tell you Nagel likes the underdog Bills to cover the key number (+3.5) against the rebuilding and much-hyped Browns. His other selections also involve fading favorites in the preseason.



Nagel is well aware of the buzz surrounding the Browns among NFL fans and in the betting market. The historically moribund club is a popular choice to see rapid improvement following a second consecutive solid draft and several high-profile acquisitions.



Top overall pick Baker Mayfield has been the centerpiece of the hoopla, and the Heisman winner from Oklahoma fed the frenzy with his pro debut against the Giants. He finished 11-of-20 for 212 yards and two touchdowns in the 20-10 victory. The rookie also kept two drives alive by running for first downs.



Mayfield should see plenty of action Friday but he's still second on the depth chart -- for the time being -- behind Tyrod Taylor who, coincidentally, was acquired from the Bills for a third-round draft pick.



In part because of the departure of Taylor, expectations are relatively meager for the Bills following a playoff appearance last season.



Buffalo signed longtime Bengals backup A.J. McCarron and drafted Josh Allen out of Wyoming to compete for the quarterback vacancy. Last year's backup, Nathan Peterman, also is in the mix.



The Bills have a posted over-under win total of 6.5 at most sportsbooks. Even so, they have covered four of the last five contests against the Browns.



So which three-way parlay do you need to jump on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see which lines to pounce on, all from a veteran expert who went undefeated in the postseason.