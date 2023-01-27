The Kansas City Chiefs will host their record fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game on Sunday against the Bengals, and the previous four AFC title games finished with at least 51 total points scored. However, the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the over/under at 47.5 points. Is the ankle injury to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes serious enough for you to consider playing the under with two of the league's best quarterbacks on the field, and which side of this week's NFL spreads should you play? Which teams should you target with your Championship Round NFL bets? All of the Championship Round NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Championship Round NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the AFC Championship and NFC Championship of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Championship Round 2023 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup.

One of the model's strongest Championship Round NFL picks is that the NFC Championship Game 2023 hits the Under. Both offenses ranked top six in points scored and total yardage, but their defenses have been even better in 2022. The 49ers ranked first in points allowed and yards allowed, while the Eagles were eighth in scoring defense and second in total defense.

With both teams preferring to run the football, the game script could generally favor a low-scoring game as well. The 49ers and Eagles ranked in the bottom seven in pass-play percentage, with San Francisco running 48.5% of the time and Philadelphia running 49.3% of the time.

49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has played well since taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, but showed signs of being mortal against the Cowboys. Now, he'll take on an even more complex defense and the model is predicting he throws for under 200 passing yards. Meanwhile, the 49ers limit Jalen Hurts to well under 250 yards passing and just 35 yards rushing, helping the under hit in 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Championship Round schedule, and it says one underdog wins outright in almost 50% of simulations.

So which NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest NFL odds below

Sunday, Jan. 29

2023 NFC Championship Game: 49ers vs. Eagles (-2.5, 46)

2023 AFC Championship Game: Bengals vs. Chiefs (-1, 47.5)