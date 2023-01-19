The 2023 NFL playoffs continue with the Divisional Round on Saturday and Sunday and the top seeds will be in action coming off a bye. The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Giants for the third time in seven weeks, while the Chiefs will host the Jaguars in a rematch of a Week 10 matchup. The latest Divisional Round NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Eagles as 7.5-point favorites over the Giants, while the Chiefs are 9-point favorites over the Jaguars in the NFL spreads. On Sunday, the Bills will host the Bengals in a rematch of their canceled Week 17 matchup, while the 49ers will host the Cowboys in the latest iteration of one of the most storied rivalries in the NFC. The latest Divisional Round NFL betting odds have the Bills as 5.5-point favorites, while the 49ers are 4-point favorites. All of the Divisional Round NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Divisional Round NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

One of the model's strongest Divisional Round picks is that the Chiefs (-8.5) cover the spread against Jacksonville. Kansas City won 10 of its last 11 games and piled up a total of 14 wins on their way to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Patrick Mahomes-led offense finished first in the NFL in scoring and total yardage.

The Chiefs also ranked second in third-down conversion percentage (48.7) and red-zone touchdown percentage (69.4). Now, they'll take on a Jaguars defense that struggled in both areas, ranking 29th in third-down conversion percentage allowed (43.2) and 24th in red-zone touchdown percentage allowed (59.6).

Kansas City outgained Jacksonville by 171 yards and managed a comfortable 27-17 victory despite losing the turnover battle 3-0. The model is expecting that dominance to show through again, with Mahomes throwing for over 300 yards and two touchdowns as the Chiefs cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Divisional Round NFL odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Saturday, Jan. 21

Jaguars at Chiefs (-9, 53)

Giants at Eagles (-7.5, 48)

Sunday, Jan. 22

Bengals at Bills (-5.5, 48)

Cowboys at 49ers (-4, 46)