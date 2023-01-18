For the third time in seven weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants will square off, this time in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs 2023. Philadelphia won the earlier two meetings and holds a 92-88-2 edge in the all-time series. The Eagles are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Divisional Round NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. While Wildcard Weekend of the 2023 NFL playoff bracket featured three divisional games, Eagles vs. Giants is the only such matchup of the Divisional Round. Beating a team three times in one season is tough, so should you still back Philly with your Divisional Round NFL bets? All of the Divisional Round NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Divisional Round NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

One of the model's strongest Divisional Round picks is that the Chiefs (-8.5) cover the spread against Jacksonville. Kansas City won by double-digits when these two met in Week 10, despite the Chiefs having three turnovers compared to Jacksonville's zero. Kansas City had just two total giveaways over its last three games of the season, so that game appears as an outlier in terms of not protecting the ball.

Having zero turnovers for Jacksonville also appears to be an outlier based on its five-turnover performance on Wild Card Weekend. Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions at home and will now face one of the most hostile environments in the NFL. If Kansas City won by double-digits with a minus-three turnover differential, then it could rout the Jags with a positive or even margin on turnovers.

The Chiefs are 4-0 in their first games of the postseason with Patrick Mahomes under center, with an average margin of victory of 16 points. The model has considered these factors and has Kansas City (-8.5) covering well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Jaguars at Chiefs (-8.5, 53)

Giants at Eagles (-7.5, 48)

Sunday, Jan. 22

Bengals at Bills (-5, 48)

Cowboys at 49ers (-3.5, 46)