History will be made when Cowboys vs. 49ers kicks off Sunday since it will be the ninth postseason meeting between the two historic franchises. That ties it for the most playoff meetings between two teams in NFL history, and San Francisco is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Divisional Round NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. This 2023 NFL playoffs matchup is also a rematch of last year's Wild Card game in which the 49ers won outright as road underdogs. Can the Cowboys return the favor, making them the team to back in the Divisional Round NFL spreads? Who should you back with your 2023 Divisional Round NFL bets? All of the Divisional Round NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Divisional Round NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

One of the model's strongest Divisional Round picks is that the Chiefs (-9) cover the spread against the Jaguars. Few coaches maximize a bye week as well as Andy Reid, who has a 28-6 career record coming off a bye. Reid also has another advantage in this game since Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is a former disciple of his, both in Philadelphia and in Kansas City. Reid knows his former assistants' strengths and weaknesses, evident by his 4-0 playoff record against someone from his coaching tree.

In between the lines, the biggest difference between these two is at the most important position, quarterback. Patrick Mahomes is on his way to another MVP and has 10 total touchdowns versus just one turnover over his last four games. His counterpart, Trevor Lawrence, has more turnovers (seven) than TDs (six) over his last four games and needed a historic Chargers collapse to advance in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket. The model projects Mahomes to have more touchdowns and fewer turnovers than Lawrence, which enables Kansas City (-8.5) to cover over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Divisional Round NFL odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Saturday, Jan. 21

Jaguars at Chiefs (-9, 52.5)

Giants at Eagles (-7.5, 48)

Sunday, Jan. 22

Bengals at Bills (-5.5, 49)

Cowboys at 49ers (-4, 46.5)