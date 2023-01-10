Youth will be served for one conference in the 2023 NFL playoffs, as every starting AFC quarterback for Super Wild Card Weekend is 26 or younger. One contest will mark the postseason debuts for a pair of young quarterbacks, as Justin Herbert's Chargers are 1-point road favorites over Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in the Wild Card Weekend NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. On Monday, Cowboys vs. Buccaneers features one of the slimmest NFL spreads of the week, as Tampa is a three-point underdog. Formulating an NFL betting strategy against Tom Brady is a scary proposition, but the Buccaneers were a league-worst 4-12-1 against the spread this year. All of the Wild Card Weekend NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Wild Card Weekend NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 161-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 15-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Wild Card Weekend NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Wild Card Weekend picks is that the AFC's No. 6 seed, the Baltimore Ravens (+6.5), cover the spread on the road against the No. 3 Bengals. Few teams embrace the against-all-odds mentality that comes with going on the road in the playoffs as the Ravens do. Over their last eight postseason games on the road, Baltimore has covered in seven of them.

Cincinnati went an astounding 9-1 against the spread outside of the AFC North, but was just 3-3 against divisional teams. Familiar opponents like the Ravens know the weaknesses of Cincinnati, and that's a big reason why Baltimore covered as a road underdog in Week 18 against the Bengals.

The model has the Ravens (+6.5) covering well over 50% of the time, with the Over (43.5) also hitting in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Wild Card Weekend NFL odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Saturday, Jan. 14

Seahawks at 49ers (-10, 43)

Chargers at Jaguars (+1, 47.5)

Sunday, Jan. 15

Dolphins at Bills (-10.5, 43.5)

Giants at Vikings (-3, 48.5)

Ravens at Bengals (-6.5, 43.5)

Monday, Jan. 16

Cowboys at Buccaneers (+3, 45.5)