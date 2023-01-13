The 2023 NFL playoffs begin Saturday. The 2023 Super Wild Card Weekend NFL schedule will bring us 49ers vs. Seahawks and Jaguars vs. Chargers on Saturday followed by Bills vs. Dolphins, Vikings vs. Giants and Bengals vs. Ravens on Sunday. The NFL Wild Card Weekend 2023 wraps up with Buccaneers vs. Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The Buccaneers beat the Cowboys 19-3 in Week 1, but both teams have evolved since that matchup and now the Cowboys are 2.5-point favorites in the NFL Wild Card Weekend NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Elsewhere in this week's NFL spreads, the Bills are 13.5-point favorites over the Tua Tagovailoa-less Dolphins and the Chargers are 1.5-point road favorites over the Jaguars. Which teams should you back with your Wild Card Weekend NFL bets? All of the Wild Card Weekend NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Wild Card Weekend NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 161-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 15-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Wild Card Weekend NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Wild Card Weekend picks is that the AFC's No. 6 seed, the Baltimore Ravens (+9.5), cover the spread on the road against the No. 3 Bengals. The news on Lamar Jackson returning to action has gotten bleaker as the weak has gone on, but the line has only shifted lightly from 6.5 at open to 9.5 due in large part to how strong Baltimore's defense has been this season.

The Ravens ranked third in scoring defense and ninth in total defense. They were successful at slowing Joe Burrow down in their two matchups with Cincinnati. Burrow only averaged 5.6 yards per pass attempt against Baltimore this season and threw for fewer than 220 yards in both contests despite attempting a total of 77 passes. He also turned the ball over twice while only managing two touchdown passes.

Meanwhile, Baltimore has still had success running the ball without Jackson in the lineup, rushing for 165.4 yards per game over the last five weeks. The model is expecting Baltimore's rushing attack to help keep Burrow off the field. Baltimore's defense slows Burrow down enough for the Ravens to cover in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Super Wild Card Weekend NFL picks

Wild Card Weekend NFL odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Saturday, Jan. 14

Seahawks at 49ers (-10, 42)

Chargers at Jaguars (+1.5, 47.5)

Sunday, Jan. 15

Dolphins at Bills (-13.5, 43.5)

Giants at Vikings (-3, 48)

Ravens at Bengals (-9.5, 40.5)

Monday, Jan. 16

Cowboys at Buccaneers (+1.5, 45)