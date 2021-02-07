The 2021 Super Bowl will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is the first team ever to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium, but will face a tall task against the defending champions. However, if anybody is game for the challenge, it's six-time champion Tom Brady, who is in his first season leading the Buccaneers after making nine Super Bowl appearances in 20 seasons with the Patriots.

The Chiefs and Buccaneers met in Week 12, with Kansas City jumping out to a big lead before staving off Tampa Bay and earning a 27-24 victory on the road. So which 2021 Super Bowl bets and Buccaneers vs. Chiefs picks should you make? All of the 2021 Super Bowl odds are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best 2021 NFL picks now.

Top NFL predictions for the 2021 Super Bowl

One of the top 2021 Super Bowl NFL picks the model recommends: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers goes over 56 points. The total originally opened at 57 and has dropped to 56 in the nearly two weeks since. That's likely a byproduct of the 51 points the two teams combined for during their regular-season meeting.

However, that score doesn't reflect the amount of offense that took place in that game. The Chiefs put up 543 yards of total offense but scored a touchdown on just one of their three trips inside the red zone, while the Buccaneers had 417 yards of total offense but went just 3-of-9 on third down.

The Buccaneers have converted 51.1 percent of their third-downs so far this postseason, while the Chiefs have scored touchdowns on seven of 11 trips inside the red zone during the 2021 NFL Playoffs. The model says the two teams will combine for close to 750 yards of total offense, but will also be more effective with their opportunities.

NFL odds for the 2021 Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 7

Super Bowl 55: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3, 56)