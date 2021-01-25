The NFL Playoffs have produced a dream matchup in the 2021 Super Bowl, as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The latest NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook show Kansas City as a three-point favorite. The Chiefs will try to cover the 2021 Super Bowl spread despite Brady helping Tampa Bay become the first team ever to play in the Super Bowl at its home venue, Raymond James Stadium.

With the NFL's most decorated quarterback taking on the brightest young star, how should you attack your NFL bets for Super Bowl 55? And which Chiefs vs. Buccaneers odds have all the value? All of the 2021 Super Bowl odds are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best 2021 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters the 2021 Super Bowl on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest 2021 Super Bowl NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for the 2021 Super Bowl

One of the top 2021 Super Bowl NFL picks the model recommends: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers goes under 56.5 points. A Mahomes vs. Brady matchup was almost certain to draw a high total, and William Hill opened the over-under at 57 points.

It has come down half a point since, but SportsLine's model still has found value on the under. Despite Kansas City's reputation as a high-flying offense, the Chiefs actually went under nine times this season.

That includes when these teams met on Nov. 29. The total was 56.5 in that matchup and the teams combined for 51 points, going under with more than a field goal to spare.

SportsLine's model projects that neither team will gain traction on the ground, as no running back clears 70 yards in the simulations. The team combine to score 55 points as the under hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make 2021 Super Bowl NFL picks

The model has also made the call against the spread and on the money line, and it has exact player stats that can help you crush your 2021 Super Bowl prop bets. You can only get every pick right here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence during the 2021 NFL Super Bowl? And what will the exact final score be? Check out the latest Super Bowl odds 2021 from William Hill below, then visit SportsLine to see which NFL picks you should be all over, all from the model that is up nearly $7,900 on its top-rated NFL picks.



NFL odds for the 2021 Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 7

Super Bowl 55: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3, 56.5)