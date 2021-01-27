Favorites have gone 28-24 against the spread with two pushes in Super Bowl history, and they've also covered in three of the last four editions. The Kansas City Chiefs will hope that trend holds when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. William Hill Sportsbook gives Kansas City a three-point edge in the latest 2021 Super Bowl odds. The total is set at 56.5, according to the current Super Bowl 55 lines.

This season, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have been the better team to back in NFL bets, with Tampa Bay going 11-8 against NFL spreads and Kansas City posting an 8-10 mark. With so many NFL odds to consider, where is the best value in the Chiefs vs. Buccaneers betting lines? All of the 2021 Super Bowl odds are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best 2021 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters the 2021 Super Bowl on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest 2021 Super Bowl NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for the 2021 Super Bowl

One of the top 2021 Super Bowl NFL picks the model recommends: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers goes under 56.5 points. With two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, offense is the first thing that comes to mind. However, this is the second-highest Super Bowl over-under in the past 12 years.

Both teams are strong on defense too. The Bucs were eighth in the NFL in scoring defense this season, giving up just 22.2 points per game. Kansas City was close behind, ranking 11th and allowing only 22.6 points per contest.

SportsLine's model predicts that both quarterbacks are held under 300 yards of passing, while no running back tops 60 yards in the simulations. The model is calling for 56 total points as the under hits well over 50 percent of the time.

How to make 2021 Super Bowl NFL picks

The model has also made the call against the spread and on the money line, and it has exact player stats that can help you crush your 2021 Super Bowl prop bets. You can only get every pick right here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence during the 2021 NFL Super Bowl? And what will the exact final score be? Check out the latest Super Bowl odds 2021 from William Hill below, then visit SportsLine to see which NFL picks you should be all over, all from the model that is up nearly $7,900 on its top-rated NFL picks.



NFL odds for the 2021 Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 7

Super Bowl 55: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3, 56.5)