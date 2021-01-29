Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs looked like a team of destiny last season, erasing double-digit deficits against all three of their postseason opponents on their way to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Now, they'll look to start a dynasty by winning a second straight title at the 2021 Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, they'll have to beat six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady at the Bucs' home stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 7 and the Chiefs are three-point favorites in the latest 2021 Super Bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Can you trust a true road favorite in Super Bowl LV, and which side of the Chiefs vs. Buccaneers spread should you back as you place your Super Bowl 2021 bets? All of the 2021 Super Bowl odds are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best 2021 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters the 2021 Super Bowl on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest 2021 Super Bowl NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for the 2021 Super Bowl

One of the top 2021 Super Bowl NFL picks the model recommends: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers goes under 56.5 points. Both teams received timely defensive performances in their conference championship wins, with Kansas City sacking Bills quarterback Josh Allen four times and the Buccaneers forcing multiple turnovers against the Packers.

After a disappointing regular season in which he only managed six sacks, Frank Clark looked dominant with a pair of sacks against Buffalo. Meanwhile, Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett combined for all five sacks of Aaron Rodgers, while Devin White had 15 total tackles and a fumble recovery.

The model predicts that neither Brady nor Mahomes will reach 300 yards passing at Super Bowl LV. The two defenses combine for four sacks and force three total turnovers to help the under hit in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make 2021 Super Bowl NFL picks

The model has also made the call against the spread and on the money line, and it has exact player stats that can help you crush your 2021 Super Bowl prop bets. You can only get every pick right here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence during the 2021 NFL Super Bowl? And what will the exact final score be? Check out the latest Super Bowl odds 2021 from William Hill below, then visit SportsLine to see which NFL picks you should be all over, all from the model that is up nearly $7,900 on its top-rated NFL picks.



NFL odds for the 2021 Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 7

Super Bowl 55: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3, 56.5)