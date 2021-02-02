No team has ever hosted a Super Bowl in its home stadium until this year. On Sunday at the 2021 Super Bowl, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will play in his 10th Super Bowl and aim for a record seventh Super Bowl ring, while Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will try to win the organization's second straight title. Kansas City is a three-point favorite in the latest 2021 Super Bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

The Chiefs vs. Buccaneers total is down to 56.5 points in the latest 2021 Super Bowl lines after opening at 57. Which side of the Super Bowl 2021 spread and total should you back as you make your Super Bowl bets? All of the 2021 Super Bowl odds are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best 2021 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters the 2021 Super Bowl on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest 2021 Super Bowl NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for the 2021 Super Bowl

One of the top 2021 Super Bowl NFL picks the model recommends: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers goes under 56.5 points. Recent history is on the under, as the last two Super Bowls and the Chiefs vs. Buccaneers regular season game fell short of the total.

Although that regular season game saw both teams erupt for 960 yards of total offense, points were still at a premium, with 51 total scored. Kansas City has improved defensively since, limiting opponents to an average of 336.7 yards over their last six games in which they played their starters. The Chiefs' pass rush looked particularly impressive against Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game, sacking quarterback Josh Allen four times.

Tampa Bay has been consistent defensively during its Super Bowl run, allowing 23, 20 and 26 points in victories over Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay. Opponents are gaining 350 yards on average against the Buccaneers' defense in the postseason.

The model predicts that offense will be at a premium for Super Bowl 55, as Brady throws for fewer than 275 yards, Kansas City doesn't muster 100 rushing yards, and that two defenses combine to generate three turnovers. SportsLine's model says the under hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make 2021 Super Bowl NFL picks

The model has also made the call against the spread and on the money line, and it has exact player stats that can help you crush your 2021 Super Bowl prop bets. You can only get every pick right here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence during the 2021 NFL Super Bowl? And what will the exact final score be? Check out the latest Super Bowl odds 2021 from William Hill below, then visit SportsLine to see which NFL picks you should be all over, all from the model that is up nearly $7,900 on its top-rated NFL picks.



NFL odds for the 2021 Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 7

Super Bowl 55: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3, 56.5)