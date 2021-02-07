The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the symbols of NFL futility in their infancy, going 0-26 from the beginning of the 1976 season to Week 13 of the 1977 season. While the 2002 Buccaneers won their division, the NFC, and ultimately Super Bowl XXXVII, being a Buccaneers fan ultimately means a lot more pain than success. That changed when Tom Brady chose Tampa Bay as his new home after a 20-year run with the New England Patriots, as the Brady-led Buccaneers earned a wild card berth this season and defeated Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay to make it to Sunday's 2021 Super Bowl. Now, they are three-point underdogs to Kansas City in the latest 2021 Super Bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

The Chiefs-Buccaneers total is 56 points in the latest 2021 Super Bowl lines, down a full point from the opener. Which 2021 Super Bowl bets and Buccaneers vs. Chiefs picks should you make? All of the 2021 Super Bowl odds are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best 2021 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters the 2021 Super Bowl on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest 2021 Super Bowl NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for the 2021 Super Bowl

One of the top 2021 Super Bowl NFL picks the model recommends: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers goes over 56 points. The model originally backed the under, but with the 2021 Super Bowl total dropping from 57 to 56, the model changed its pick after simulating the big game 10,000 times.

Here's why: The 2021 Super Bowl features two of the league's most explosive offenses. Kansas City averaged 415.6 yards on offense this season, which ranked first in the NFL. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, averaged 30.8 points per game during the regular season, the third-best mark in the league.

Both teams showed their offensive firepower in their respective conference championship games. Kansas City hung 38 points on the Bills, while Tampa Bay dropped 31 against the Packers. Tampa Bay has now scored 30 points in six straight games. In addition, these teams combined for 960 yards of total offense in their Week 12 matchup, the sixth-most in any game this season.

SportsLine's model is calling for Mahomes and Brady to combine for almost 575 passing yards, while Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce both eclipse the 100-yard receiving mark for Kansas City. As a result, the over has all the value in Super Bowl LV.

How to make 2021 Super Bowl NFL picks

The model has also made the call against the spread and on the money line, and it has exact player stats that can help you crush your 2021 Super Bowl prop bets. You can only get every pick right here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence during the 2021 NFL Super Bowl? And what will the exact final score be? Check out the latest Super Bowl odds 2021 from William Hill below, then visit SportsLine to see which NFL picks you should be all over, all from the model that is up nearly $7,900 on its top-rated NFL picks.



NFL odds for the 2021 Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 7

Super Bowl 55: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3, 56)