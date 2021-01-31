The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions and trying to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the New England Patriots in 2005. Tom Brady was the quarterback when the Patriots accomplished that feat and now leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into the 2021 Super Bowl. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 7 from Raymond James Stadium, where the Buccaneers will be the first team to play for the Lombardi Trophy on their home turf.

The Chiefs are three-point favorites with the over-under at 56.5 in the latest 2021 Super Bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook. This is the fifth all-time matchup between Brady and Patrick Mahomes, and the underdog has covered the spread in all four of their previous meetings. All of the 2021 Super Bowl odds are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best 2021 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters the 2021 Super Bowl on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest 2021 Super Bowl NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for the 2021 Super Bowl

One of the top 2021 Super Bowl NFL picks the model recommends: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers goes under 56.5 points. The Chiefs and Buccaneers boast two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL and more depth at the skill positions than any other teams in the league, but recent Super Bowl trends are working against their favor.

The under is 8-3-1 in Super Bowls featuring a total of 50 points or higher. Moreover, the total has also gone under in five of Brady's nine previous Super Bowl appearances.

The Buccaneers and Chiefs generated plenty of pressure in their respective conference championship games, with Kansas City sacking Josh Allen four times, while Tampa Bay got to Aaron Rodgers five times. With Chiefs starting left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) out for Super Bowl LV, Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul could cause havoc, while Frank Clark and the Chiefs would love to disrupt Brady again after hitting him eight times in Week 12. That's why the model predicts that Brady and Mahomes will underperform, helping the under hit in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make 2021 Super Bowl NFL picks

The model has also made the call against the spread and on the money line, and it has exact player stats that can help you crush your 2021 Super Bowl prop bets. You can only get every pick right here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence during the 2021 NFL Super Bowl? And what will the exact final score be? Check out the latest Super Bowl odds 2021 from William Hill below, then visit SportsLine to see which NFL picks you should be all over, all from the model that is up nearly $7,900 on its top-rated NFL picks.



NFL odds for the 2021 Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 7

Super Bowl 55: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3, 56.5)