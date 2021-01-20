Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are two of the most talented players ever to play the quarterback position. On Sunday, they'll go head-to-head in the 2021 NFC Championship Game. Brady's teams are 2-1 straight-up and against the spread in three matchups against Rodgers, but the Packers are three-point favorites over the Buccaneers in the latest NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

The Chiefs will host the Bills in the 2021 AFC Championship Game, and Kansas City is currently favored by a field goal in the Championship Round NFL spreads as both teams await word on Patrick Mahomes (concussion). All of the 2021 Championship Weekend NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best 2021 Championship Weekend NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters Championship Weekend of the 2021 NFL Playoffs on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Additionally, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest 2021 Championship Weekend NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for the Championship Round

One of the top Championship Round NFL picks the model recommends: Packers vs. Buccaneers goes over the total of 51. Green Bay led the NFL in scoring offense (31.8 points per game) this season, while the Buccaneers ranked third (30.8).

Green Bay beat the Titans and Bears in the final two weeks to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC and then handled the Rams comfortably during the Divisional Round. The Packers averaged 35.7 points per game during that three-game stretch, with Rodgers accounting for 11 total touchdowns (10 passing, one rushing).

The Buccaneers have averaged 34.8 points per game during their current six-game winning streak, with Brady riding a nine-game streak with multiple touchdown passes into Sunday's matchup. The model predicts that Brady throws for over 275 yards and nearly two touchdowns, while Rodgers throws for over 250 yards with two scores of his own. That helps the over hit in more than 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Championship Weekend NFL picks

The model has also made the call against the spread in both conference title games and it has found huge value on one of the underdogs. You can only get every pick for every game here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence during the 2021 NFL Championship Weekend? And which underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are covering in more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that's up nearly $7,900 on its top-rated NFL picks.



NFL odds, matchups for Championship Weekend

Sunday, Jan. 24

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers (-3, 51)

Latest Odds: Green Bay Packers -3 Bet Now

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-3, 53.5)