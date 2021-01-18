Four teams remain in the 2021 NFL Playoffs as the NFC Championship Game and the AFC Championship Game are set for Sunday. Packers vs. Buccaneers gets the action underway at 3:05 p.m. ET, followed by Chiefs vs. Bills at 6:40 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Green Bay at -3.5 in the NFL odds for the 2021 NFC Championship Game. The Chiefs, despite the uncertain status of Patrick Mahomes (concussion), are laying three points in the 2021 AFC Championship Game odds.

Where are the best values for NFL bets in the conference title games? And which NFL spreads and totals should you jump on right now? All of the 2021 Championship Weekend NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best 2021 Championship Weekend NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters Championship Weekend of the 2021 NFL Playoffs on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Additionally, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest 2021 Championship Weekend NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for the Championship Round

One of the top Championship Round NFL picks the model recommends: Packers vs. Buccaneers goes over the total of 51. These teams have trended to the over this season. In fact, they are a combined 20-15 to that side of the total. Green Bay has gone over in three straight games, while the Bucs have cleared totals in two of their last three.

SportsLine's model is calling for Aaron Rodgers to throw for more than 250 yards, while Green Bay also gets around 100 on the ground from its top trio of running backs. Tom Brady, meanwhile, throws for almost 30 yards and Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones combine for over 100 yards on the ground. The model says the team combine for 52 points, clearing the over with a point to spare.

How to make Championship Weekend NFL picks

The model has also made the call against the spread in both conference title games, and it has found huge value on one of the underdogs. You can only get every pick for every game here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence during the 2021 NFL Championship Weekend? And which underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest NFL odds from William Hill below, then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are covering in more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up nearly $7,900 on its top-rated NFL picks.



NFL odds, matchups for Championship Weekend

Sunday, Jan. 24

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers (-3.5)

Latest Odds: Green Bay Packers -3.5 Bet Now

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-3)