The 2021 NFL Playoffs are down to four teams. The Packers take on the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFC Championship Game, followed by the Chiefs vs. Bills in the 2021 AFC Championship Game. Packers vs. Buccaneers kicks off at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, while Chiefs vs. Bills follows at 6:40 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are three-point favorites with the total at 54.5, while the Packers are 3.5-point favorites with the total of 52 in the latest NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Both are rematches of games in Week 6, as Tampa Bay beat Green Bay 38-10 and Kansas City defeated Buffalo 26-17. Which NFL spreads should you target as you make your NFL bets? All of the 2021 Championship Weekend NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best 2021 Championship Weekend NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters Championship Weekend of the 2021 NFL Playoffs on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Additionally, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest 2021 Championship Weekend NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for the Championship Round

One of the top Championship Round NFL picks the model recommends: Packers vs. Buccaneers goes over the total of 52. Aaron Rodgers is 37 and Tom Brady is 43, but both are coming off eye-popping seasons statistically.

Rodgers has thrown for 21 touchdowns while throwing just one interception during the team's ongoing seven-game winning streak. Brady has averaged 318.8 yards per game during Tampa Bay's six-game winning streak and has thrown 16 touchdowns with just one interception during that span.

The Packers struggled and only scored 10 points during the Week 6 matchup against the Buccaneers, but that was Davante Adams' first week back from a groin injury. The model predicts that Rodgers throws two touchdowns, while Adams hauls in eight receptions for 90 yards and a score.

With the combination of two explosive offenses and two quarterbacks used to playing in potentially inclement weather, SportsLine's model says there's value in backing the over.

How to make Championship Weekend NFL picks

The model has also made the call against the spread in both conference title games and it has found huge value on one of the underdogs. You can only get every pick for every game here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence during the 2021 NFL Championship Weekend? And which underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are covering in more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that's up nearly $7,900 on its top-rated NFL picks.



NFL odds, matchups for Championship Weekend

Sunday, Jan. 24

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers (-3.5, 52)

Latest Odds: Green Bay Packers -3.5 Bet Now

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-3, 54.5)