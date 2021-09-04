The Week 1 NFL schedule is loaded with high-quality matchups. It starts off on Thursday with the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers hosting a Dallas Cowboys squad that will welcome back Dak Prescott. The Sunday slate features Trevor Lawrence making his NFL debut as his Jaguars visit the Houston Texans, while Matthew Stafford will debut for the Rams when the Bears come to town. On Monday Night Football, the Raiders will welcome fans into Allegiant Stadium for the first time.

The latest Week 1 NFL odds list the Buccaneers as 7.5-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook, while Lawrence's Jags are three-point favorites on the road. None of the Week 1 NFL spreads are larger than 7.5 points, so Vegas is expecting a highly competitive opening week. All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters the 2021 season on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 1 NFL predictions

One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: The 49ers (-7.5) cover the spread against the Lions. It's not hyperbole to say that Detroit's defense was one of the worst in NFL history last year. It finished last in scoring defense (32.4 points per game), a mark that ranks as the third-highest of all-time. On the other side of the ball, the Lions will have a new starting quarterback and top two receivers, so it will take time for all of these new parts to gel.

Meanwhile, the 49ers return plenty of key players who were injured last year and should more closely resemble the NFC Champion squad of 2019 rather than the team that went 6-10 last year. SportsLine's model sees the Niners' offense rolling against Detroit with over 300 passing yards and another 150-plus on the ground. It sees San Francisco scoring at least 30 points and covering the 7.5-point spread in nearly 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 1 NFL picks from the model: The Panthers (-4.5) cover as home favorites against the Jets. New Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold will face his former team and should know the weaknesses of the defense after going up against it for three years in practice. The Panthers will also welcome back star running back Christian McCaffrey, who can make doubters forget about his injury-riddled 2020 with a bounce-back opening game.

Meanwhile, the Jets had the league's worst scoring offense and will start rookie Zach Wilson in a hostile environment. The Panthers had limited capacity at Bank of America Stadium last year, so a raucous full house in Week 1 could get to the rookie. The model sees Wilson turning the ball over and getting sacked multiple times, as the model projects Carolina to cover the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 1 NFL picks

Week 1 NFL odds (via Caesars)

Thursday, Sept. 9

Cowboys at Buccaneers (-7.5, 50.5)

Sunday, Sept. 12

Steelers at Bills (-6.5, 50.5)

Jets at Panthers (-4.5, 43.5)

Jaguars at Texans (+3, 45)

Cardinals at Titans (-3. 51.5)

Chargers at Washington (+1.5, 44.5)

Eagles at Falcons (-3.5, 48)

Seahawks at Colts (+2.5, 49)

Vikings at Bengals (+3.5, 48)

49ers at Lions (+7.5, 45.5)

Browns at Chiefs (-6, 53)

Dolphins at Patriots (-3, 44.5)

Broncos at Giants (+2.5, 42.5)

Packers at Saints (+3, 50)

Bears at Rams (-7.5, 45)

Monday, Sept. 13

Ravens at Raiders (+4.5, 51)