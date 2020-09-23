Several will try to overcome devastating injuries as the Week 3 NFL schedule unfolds. Two of the hardest-hit teams will battle as the New York Giants host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Giants lost star running back Saquon Barkley (knee) for the year, while the Niners lost key defenders Nick Bosa (ACL) and Solomon Thomas (ACL). Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), running back Tevin Coleman (knee) and star back Raheem Mostert (knee) are also battling injuries for San Francisco. The latest Week 3 NFL odds from William Hill list San Francisco (-4) as a road favorite despite the injuries. At just over a field goal, it's one of the smallest NFL spreads of the week.

The Panthers, meanwhile, are seven-point underdogs in the latest NFL Vegas odds as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers without running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle), who was placed on IR. Where is the value on these NFL betting lines and others as teams across the league plug in replacements? All of the Week 3 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 3 NFL picks now.

Top NFL predictions for Week 3

One of the top Week 3 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Steelers (-4) cover against the Texans. With Ben Roethlisberger back after missing most of 2019 with an elbow injury, the Steelers are off to a 2-0 start, with a 1-1 mark against the spread. Defensively, they've been one of the best teams through two weeks, ranking second in the NFL in yards allowed (305).

The Texans, meanwhile, are 0-2 and have failed to cover this season. The simulations show Pittsburgh holding Deshaun Watson under 230 passing yards, while no Houston running back tops 50 yards on the ground. The Steelers cover in well over 60 percent of simulations, while the dominant defensive performance also helps the under (45) hit almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 3 NFL picks from the model: The Cardinals keep rolling and cover a six-point spread at home against the Lions. Arizona is off to a fast 2-0 start both straight-up and against the spread. Quarterback Kyler Murray is a big reason why, as he's been a formidable threat with his feet and arm.

The offseason acquisition of DeAndre Hopkins has given him a true No. 1 receiver. That's bad news for a Detroit squad that is 0-2 without any covers thus far. The Lions were pounded, 42-21, by Green Bay last week, and the model is calling for Murray to put up 275 yards passing and another 50 on the ground. In total, he accounts for almost three touchdowns in the simulations. The model says Arizona covers in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (54.5) hits more than 60 percent of the time.

How to make Week 3 NFL picks

NFL odds, matchups for Week 3

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars (-3, 48)

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots (-6, 47.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills 9 (-2.5, 48)

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4, 45)

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants (+4, 41.5)

Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings (+2.5, 49)

Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns (-7, 45)

Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5, 46.5)

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 48)

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts (-11, 44)

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 44.5)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (-6, 55)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Denver Broncos (+6, 43.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks (-5, 55.5)

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints (-3, 52.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5, 54)