Las Vegas sportsbooks had their hands full last week, with 14 of 16 favorites winning outright. Still, underdogs were 9-7 against the spread and bettors are on the hunt for NFL odds to target as Sunday's kickoffs approach. The Cardinals went from seven-point underdogs against the 49ers in Week 1 to 5.5-point favorites against Washington on Sunday, according to the latest NFL spreads. Can you trust Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, and Kenyan Drake against a rugged Washington defense?

Another one of the Week 3 NFL spreads that has shifted dramatically is Colts vs. Jets, with Indianapolis opening as a seven-point favorite in this week's NFL Vegas odds before the line jumped all the way to 11.5. Week 3 NFL bets are rolling in as kickoffs approach, but what are the best NFL Vegas odds on the board? All of the Week 3 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 3 NFL picks now.

Top NFL predictions for Week 3

One of the top Week 3 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Steelers (-4) cover against the Texans. With Ben Roethlisberger back after missing most of 2019 with an elbow injury, the Steelers are off to a 2-0 start, with a 1-1 mark against the spread. Defensively, they've been one of the best teams through two weeks, ranking second in the NFL in yards allowed (305).

The Texans, meanwhile, are 0-2 and have failed to cover this season. The simulations show Pittsburgh holding Deshaun Watson under 230 passing yards, while no Houston running back tops 50 yards on the ground. The Steelers cover in well over 60 percent of simulations, while the dominant defensive performance also helps the under (45.5) hit almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 3 NFL picks from the model: The Chargers cover as 6.5-point favorites at SoFi Stadium against the Panthers. The Chargers are coming off a disappointing overtime loss to the Chiefs, but they're 2-0 against the spread and rookie quarterback Justin Herbert looked well-prepared despite being thrust into the lineup at the last minute.

Herbert completed 22-of-33 for 311 yards and a touchdown, and also added a rushing touchdown in the loss. He appeared to have a natural connection with wide receiver Keenan Allen (7-96) and tight end Hunter Henry (6-83).

With the Panthers losing star running back Christian McCaffrey to a high-ankle sprain, the Chargers' defense should be able to target quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The model predicts three sacks and a multiple turnovers for Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram and company, while Herbert easily tops 250 yards of total offense. That's why the Chargers cover in nearly 60 percent of simulations, while the over (43.5) also hits nearly 60 percent of the time.

How to make Week 3 NFL picks

NFL odds, matchups for Week 3

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots (-5.5, 47)

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills 9 (-1.5, 46.5)

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4, 45.5)

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants (+3.5, 42)

Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings (+2.5, 49.5)

Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns (-7, 45)

Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5, 47.5)

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5, 47)

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts (-11.5, 44)

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 43.5)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (-5.5, 55)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Denver Broncos (+5.5, 42.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks (-5, 57)

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints (-3, 53)

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5, 54.5)