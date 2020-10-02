The 0-3 Atlanta Falcons have blown double-digit leads in their last two games, and now they'll square off against the 3-0 Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. Atlanta's offense has been electric, averaging 419 yards and 30 points through the first three weeks. However, the defense has let the Falcons down thus far. In fact, the Falcons are ranked 31st in total defense, giving up 463.3 yards per game. The Falcons enter Monday's matchup as 7.5-point underdogs according to the latest Week 4 NFL odds from William Hill. At over a touchdown, it's one of the largest NFL Vegas lines of the week.

Top NFL predictions for Week 4

One of the top Week 4 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Cowboys (-4.5) cover at home against the Browns. Dallas is off to a disappointing 1-2 straight-up start with an 0-3 mark against the spread. That's the worst start against the spread for the Cowboys since 1989, when they began 0-6.

But Cleveland has struggled mightily against the spread on the road, entering this matchup on an 0-7 ATS losing streak away from FirstEnergy Stadium. SportsLine's model is calling for more big offensive numbers from Dallas, as quarterback Dak Prescott throws for well over 300 yards and running back Ezekiel Elliott easily clears 100 yards of total offense. Dallas covers almost 60 percent of the time, while the under (55.5) hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 4 NFL picks from the model: The Ravens (-13) cover with room to spare on the road against Washington. The Ravens enter Sunday's matchup with one of the league's most potent rushing attacks, averaging 166.3 yards per game on the ground. The Ravens' rushing attack is led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who's averaging 5.7 yards per carry this season. Rookie J.K. Dobbins has also been a bright spot for Baltimore, averaging 7.6 yards per carry while scoring two touchdowns in his first three games.

In addition to Baltimore's explosive ground game, Washington has given up over 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground in its last two games. Plus, the Ravens are 11-3 against the spread in their last 14 games, while Washington is 0-5 against the number in its last five meetings against AFC opponents. SportsLine's model says Jackson and the Ravens cover in over 60 percent of simulations, while the over (45) also hits more than 50 percent of the time.

How to make Week 4 NFL picks

NFL odds, matchups for Week 4

Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears (+2.5, 43.5)

New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions (+4, 54)

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers (+3.5, 51)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (-3, 49)

Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys (-4.5, 56)

Minnesota Vikings at Houston Texans (-4.5, 54.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Miami Dolphins (+6.5, 53)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7, 43)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans (off the board)

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams (-13, 48)

Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders (+3, 52.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers (-7, 46)

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team (+13, 45)

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs (-7, 53)

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers (-7.5, 56.5)