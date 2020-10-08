The NFC East has struggled through four weeks. No team in the division has more than one win, while all four have been outscored cumulatively by at least 20 points. The 1-3 Cowboys, the preseason favorites in the division, will try to turn their season around when they host the 0-4 Giants on Sunday. William Hill lists Dallas as a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Week 5 NFL odds. The Eagles, who lead the division at 1-2-1, are getting seven points in the Week 5 NFL Vegas spreads as they travel to Pittsburgh.

Washington, meanwhile, looks to end its three-game losing streak, but is a nine-point underdog as it hosts the Los Angeles Rams. How should you handle your Week 5 NFL bets in the NFC East and elsewhere around the league? All of the Week 5 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 5 NFL picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,300 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago.

It's off to a strong 7-4 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 5 on an incredible 103-69 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 5 NFL odds and NFL betting lines, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for Week 5

One of the top Week 5 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Steelers (-7 at William Hill) cover the spread at home against the Eagles. Pittsburgh got an unexpected bye in Week 4 when its game against the Titans was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests for Tennessee. Philadelphia, meanwhile, limps into this game with a lengthy injury list and just one win in 2020.

The Eagles are just 1-3 against the spread thus far in 2020, while Pittsburgh has covered twice in three games. The Steelers piled up 169 yards on the ground in Week 6 against the Texans, and that success bodes well for their chances in this matchup since Pittsburgh is 13-3-1 against the number in its last 17 games after it had 150-plus rushing yards in the prior matchup. The model is calling for the Steelers to win by double-digits as they cover in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 5 NFL picks from the model: The Chiefs (-12.5) cover at home against the Raiders. Oddsmakers have continually underestimated Patrick Mahomes since he became the full-time starter in 2018. Since that point, Kansas City is 26-13-2 against the spread, easily the best mark in the NFL during that span.

They're off to another fast 3-1 start against the spread this season after covering 11.5 points against the Patriots on Monday. Other trends point towards Kansas City having value here.

The Chiefs are 4-1 against the spread in their last five meetings against the Raiders, while the home team has covered six of the past seven meetings in this series. SportsLine's model says Kansas City covers in almost 60 percent of simulations as the teams combine for 58 points, hitting the over (56) with room to spare.

How to make Week 5 NFL picks

The model also has made the call on every other game on the Week 5 NFL schedule. It's also identified a Super Bowl contender that goes down hard. You can only get every pick for every game here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 5? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds from William Hill below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,300 on its top-rated NFL picks.



NFL odds, matchups for Week 5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears (+3.5, 44.5)

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-4.5, 55)

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-12.5, 56)

Los Angeles Rams at Washington Football Team (+9, 45.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-6, 54)

Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets (+6.5, 47.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7, 45)

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-13.5, 51)

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers (-8, 47)

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots (-11.5)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-9.5, 54)

Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns (+2.5, 47.5)

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (-7, 58)

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints (-7.5, 52)