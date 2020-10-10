The Eagles currently lead the NFC East with a 1-2-1 record after upsetting the 49ers last Sunday night as 7.5-point road underdogs. Now, Philadelphia will try to keep that momentum against the Steelers. Pittsburgh is listed as a seven-point favorite in the Week 5 NFL odds from William Hill and will be well rested after an unexpected Week 4 bye. Can Ben Roethlisberger and company cover one of the largest NFL spreads of the week?

Meanwhile, the Week 5 NFL Vegas lines list the Chiefs as 12.5-point favorites over the Raiders, and the Ravens as 13.5-point favorites over the Bengals. Those are the two largest Week 5 NFL Vegas spreads, and double-digit favorites are 2-1-1 against the number through the first four weeks. All of the Week 5 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 5 NFL picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,300 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago.

It's off to a strong 7-4 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 5 on an incredible 103-69 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Top NFL predictions for Week 5

One of the top Week 5 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Steelers (-7 at William Hill) cover the spread at home against the Eagles. Pittsburgh got an unexpected bye in Week 4 when its game against the Titans was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests for Tennessee. Philadelphia, meanwhile, limps into this game with a lengthy injury list and just one win in 2020.

The Eagles are just 1-3 against the spread thus far in 2020, while Pittsburgh has covered twice in three games. The Steelers piled up 169 yards on the ground in Week 6 against the Texans, and that success bodes well for their chances in this matchup since Pittsburgh is 13-3-1 against the number in its last 17 games after it had 150-plus rushing yards in the prior matchup. The model is calling for the Steelers to win by double-digits as they cover in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 5 NFL picks from the model: Atlanta covers as a 1.5-point home favorite against the Panthers. It's been a tough season for the Falcons, as they're off to an 0-4 start despite holding fourth-quarter leads against the Cowboys and Bears.

However, despite the end result, the Falcons' offense continues to prove it's capable of putting up points, while Atlanta has dominated this NFC South rivalry of late. In fact, Atlanta has won eight of the last 10 head-to-head meetings straight-up and is 8-2 against the spread during that timeframe.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is averaging over 300 yards passing per game, and the model predicts he'll approach that number again while throwing a pair of touchdowns. That helps the Falcons cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The over (54.5) hits more than 50 percent of the time as well.

NFL odds, matchups for Week 5

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-1.5, 53.5)

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-12, 55)

Los Angeles Rams at Washington (+7.5, 46.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-5, 54)

Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets (+7, 47)

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7, 44)

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-13.5, 51)

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers (-9, 51.5)

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots (-11.5)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-8.5, 54)

Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns (+1, 47)

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (-7, 57)

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints (-7.5, 50.5)

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans (off the board)