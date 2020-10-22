The Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets are the only teams that haven't covered any of their NFL spreads this season. Dallas struggled mightily in its first full game without quarterback Dak Prescott (ankle) in a 38-10 loss to the Cardinals on Monday. The Cowboys are listed as three-point road favorites against Washington in the latest Week 7 NFL odds from William Hill. The Jets are 13-point underdogs in the NFL Vegas odds as they host the Bills in Week 7, one of the largest NFL Vegas spreads we'll see all season.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,800 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago.

It's off to a strong 14-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 7 on an incredible 110-71 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top NFL predictions for Week 7

One of the top Week 7 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Saints (-7.5) cover at home against the Panthers. Carolina had its three-game winning streak snapped in Week 6 as it lost 23-16 to the Bears. The Panthers (+1.5) failed to cover in that game for the first time since Week 2.

New Orleans has won two straight against Carolina, including a 42-10 victory last December in which the Saints (+18.5) covered a large spread with room to spare. SportsLine's model is calling for Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray to combine for almost 150 yards on the ground as the Saints cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The over (51) also clears almost 70 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 7 NFL predictions from the model: The Chargers (-8) cover against the Jaguars at SoFi Stadium. With rookie Justin Herbert settling into the starting quarterback role, the Chargers have been a strong team for bettors to back this season. In fact, they're 3-1 against the spread with one push. Jacksonville, meanwhile, is just 2-4 against the number.

Herbert is well-positioned to put up sky-high numbers against a struggling Jacksonville secondary. In fact, the Jags rank 26th in the NFL in pass defense, giving up 270.7 yards per game.

SportsLine's model projects that Herbert will easily clear 300 yards through the air as Mike Williams, Hunter Henry and Keenan Allen all record at least 70 receiving yards. The model says Los Angeles covers well over 50 percent of the time, while the offensive explosion also helps the over (49) clear in well over 50 percent of simulations.

NFL odds, matchups for Week 7

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5, 44)

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (+3, 51.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington (+3)

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 56.5)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-7.5, 51)

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (+11, 40.5)

Green Bay Packers at Houston Texans (+3.5, 56)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans (+1.5, 52.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (+3)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angles Chargers (-8, 49)

San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots (-3, 45.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (+9.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders (-3, 53.5)

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams (-5.5, 46)