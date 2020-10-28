Adam Gase and the New York Jets are still searching for their first win of the season after dropping an 18-10 decision against the Buffalo Bills last week. New York's defense didn't allow a single touchdown against the Bills, but still ended up losing by eight points thanks to six field goals by kicker Tyler Bass. Now, the Jets enter this week's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs as massive 19.5-point underdogs according to the latest Week 8 NFL odds from William Hill, one of the largest NFL spreads in history.

The Jets enter Sunday with a 1-5 record against the spread in their last six road games. Kansas City, meanwhile, is 9-1 against the spread in its last 10 home games, which is one of the main reasons Kansas City is favored by such a large margin in the Week 8 NFL betting lines. All of the Week 8 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 8 NFL picks now.

Top NFL predictions for Week 8

One of the top Week 8 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Bills (-3.5) cover at home against the Patriots. Buffalo enters Sunday's AFC East clash averaging 376.7 yards per game on offense. New England, meanwhile, limps into Sunday's contest having scored 12 or fewer points in the last three contests.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen has been remarkable through the first seven weeks of the season. In fact, Allen enters Sunday's showdown ranked fourth in passing yards (2,018) and passing touchdowns (16). He's also found the end zone three times with his legs.

SportsLine's model says Allen will have another big day against the Patriots, projecting him to throw for nearly 250 yards while averaging almost six yards per carry. The model says Buffalo covers over 50 percent of the time, while Allen's offensive explosion also helps the over (44) clear in Sunday's AFC East battle.

Another one of the top Week 8 NFL predictions from the model: The Packers (-6.5) cover as home favorites against the Vikings. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have feasted against struggling defenses this year. The Packers have won and covered all four games against teams that give up more than 25 points per game. Minnesota certainly fits that bill, ranking 30th in the league in scoring defense at 32 points per contest.

The Vikings are a shell of themselves in the front seven with linebacker Anthony Barr (pectoral muscle) and defensive end Danielle Hunter (neck) on injured reserve. Minnesota also shipped defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore last week. SportsLine's model predicts that Green Bay will score more than 30 points as the Packers cover in well over 50 percent of the simulations. The Packers also hold the Vikings under their season-long scoring average (25.8 points) as the under (54.5) hits well over 50 percent of the time.

How to make Week 8 NFL picks

NFL odds, matchups for Week 8

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (-2.5, 49)

Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions (+2.5, 50)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-6.5, 54.5)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (-3.5, 44)

Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals (+5.5, 54.5)

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns (-2.5, 54)

New York Jets at Kansas City Chefs (-19.5, 48)

Los Angeles Rams at Miami Dolphins (+3.5, 46)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5, 46.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (+3, 45)

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (+4, 44)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-3, 54)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (off the board)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants (+10.5, 47)