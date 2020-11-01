The Tennessee Titans lost a heartbreaking 27-24 decision to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week to fall out of the ranks of the unbeaten, but they'll look to get back on track this week on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tennessee is 5-1 and atop the AFC South, while Cincinnati is 1-5-1 and has lost three straight games. Titans running back Derrick Henry, last season's rushing champion, is trying to make it two straight trophies, as he leads the NFL with 663 rushing yards on a league-high 143 carries. The Titans are favored a touchdown in the latest NFL odds from William Hill.

Can Cincinnati, which 28th in the NFL in rushing defense in allowing 133.7 yards per game, contain Henry and the Titans? Or can the Bengals break through for their biggest win of the season and cover one of the larger NFL spreads of the week? All of the Week 8 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 8 NFL picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,800 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago.

It's off to a strong 15-7 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 8 on an incredible 111-72 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 8 NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for Week 8

One of the top Week 8 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Cleveland Browns (-2.5) cover as home favorites against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Browns have not lost at home in 2020, and in gaining 157 yards per game boast the No. 3 rushing offense in the NFL.

Cleveland is coming off a dramatic 37-34 victory over the Bengals last week in which Donovan Peoples-Jones caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield with 11 seconds remaining. Mayfield has passed for 1,392 yards and 15 touchdowns against seven interceptions, but will be without star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ACL tear) for the rest of the season.

Nevertheless, SportsLine's model projects that Mayfield will throw more touchdown passes than Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr in a four-point victory. The model also says the Browns cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The over (49) also hits well over 50 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 8 NFL predictions from the model: The Packers (-6) cover as home favorites against the Vikings. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have feasted against struggling defenses this year. The Packers have won and covered all four games against teams that give up more than 25 points per game. Minnesota certainly fits that bill, ranking 30th in the league in scoring defense at 32 points per contest.

The Vikings are a shell of themselves in the front seven with linebacker Anthony Barr (pectoral muscle) and defensive end Danielle Hunter (neck) on injured reserve. Minnesota also shipped defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore last week. SportsLine's model predicts that Green Bay will score more than 30 points as the Packers cover in well over 50 percent of the simulations. The Packers also hold the Vikings under their season-long scoring average (25.8 points) as the over (50) hits well over 50 percent of the time.

How to make Week 8 NFL picks

The model also has made the call on every other game on the Week 8 NFL schedule. It's also identified a Super Bowl contender that goes down hard. You can only get every pick for every game here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 8? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds from William Hill below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,800 on its top-rated NFL picks.



NFL odds, matchups for Week 8

Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions (+3, 49.5)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-6, 50)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (-4.5, 40.5)

Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals (+7, 51)

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns (-2.5, 49)

New York Jets at Kansas City Chefs (-19.5, 49)

Los Angeles Rams at Miami Dolphins (+3.5, 45.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-4, 44)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (+3, 44.5)

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (+4, 42.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-3, 53.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (-11, 42.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants (+12.5, 45)