Week 8 of the 2020 NFL schedule features potential playoff previews in both conferences. Two AFC North juggernauts square off when Lamar Jackson and the Ravens host Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers. Meanwhile in the NFC, Drew Brees and the Saints battle Khalil Mack and the Bears. The Saints enter Sunday's showdown as four-point favorites according to the latest Week 8 NFL odds from William Hill.

The Ravens, meanwhile, enter their matchup against the undefeated Steelers as 3.5-point favorites at home in the latest Week 8 NFL spreads. Which NFL betting lines should you exploit? And which NFL bets should you target? All of the Week 8 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 8 NFL picks now.

Top NFL predictions for Week 8

One of the top Week 8 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Chargers (-3) cover on the road against the Broncos. The Broncos have dominated this rivalry over the years, winning 14 of their last 18 meetings against the Chargers. However, Los Angeles enters Sunday's AFC West battle full of confidence thanks to the play of rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert is coming off his best game as a pro, throwing for 347 yards and three touchdowns. He also had nine carries for 66 yards and a score during last Sunday's 39-29 win over the Jaguars. Denver, meanwhile, was blown out by the Chiefs last week, 43-16. Broncos quarterback Drew Lock had a forgettable outing against Kansas City, failing to throw a touchdown pass while tossing two interceptions.

The model has taken Denver's downward trend on offense into account, as the Broncos have scored 18 points or fewer in three of their last four games. The Chargers are projected to hold Denver to 21 points in the simulations as Los Angeles covers over 50 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 8 NFL predictions from the model: The Packers (-6) cover as home favorites against the Vikings. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have feasted against struggling defenses this year. The Packers have won and covered all four games against teams that give up more than 25 points per game. Minnesota certainly fits that bill, ranking 30th in the league in scoring defense at 32 points per contest.

The Vikings are a shell of themselves in the front seven with linebacker Anthony Barr (pectoral muscle) and defensive end Danielle Hunter (neck) on injured reserve. Minnesota also shipped defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore last week. SportsLine's model predicts that Green Bay will score more than 30 points as the Packers cover in well over 50 percent of the simulations. The Packers also hold the Vikings under their season-long scoring average (25.8 points) as the over (51) hits well over 50 percent of the time.

NFL odds, matchups for Week 8

Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions (+2.5, 50)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-6, 51)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (-4, 41)

Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals (+6, 52.5)

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns (-2.5, 50.5)

New York Jets at Kansas City Chefs (-19.5, 49)

Los Angeles Rams at Miami Dolphins (+3.5, 46)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-4, 46.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (+3, 45)

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (+4.5, 43.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-3, 53.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (-9.5, 43.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants (+10.5, 47)