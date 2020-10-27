The latest Week 8 NFL odds from William Hill feature potentially tight matchups as teams begin to show whether they're playoff contenders or pretenders. The Browns are off to an impressive 5-2 start, and they're 2.5-point favorites in the latest NFL Vegas lines at home against the Raiders. The Seahawks are looking to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season, and Russell Wilson and company are going off as three-point favorites at home against the San Francisco 49ers in the current NFL spreads.

Which NFL point spreads should you target on the Week 8 NFL schedule? And is there value in the larger NFL betting lines like Jets vs. Chiefs (-19.5) and Buccaneers vs. Giants (+10.5)? All of the Week 8 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 8 NFL picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

The model enters Week 8 on an incredible 111-72 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Top NFL predictions for Week 8

One of the top Week 8 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Titans (-5.5) cover on the road against the Bengals. Tennessee had its five-game winning streak snapped in Week 7, as it lost 27-24 to the Steelers. The battle of the unbeatens went down to the wire, as kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed a game-tying field goal with just seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Despite their most recent setback, the Titans will enter Sunday's AFC matchup confident they can secure the victory. That's because Tennessee is 7-1 in its last eight games on the road, while Cincinnati is just 3-16-1 in its last 20 games overall.

SportsLine's model is calling for Titans running back Derrick Henry to rush for over 100 yards and a touchdown against a Cincinnati rush defense that ranks 28th in the NFL. The model shows the Titans covering the 5.5-point spread in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 8 NFL predictions from the model: The Packers (-6.5) cover as home favorites against the Vikings. Green Bay bounced back from its first loss of the season with a convincing 35-20 victory over the Houston Texans. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a field day against the Texans, throwing for 283 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Davante Adams also made his presence felt, finishing with 13 catches for 196 yards and two scores.

The Packers have also been sensational at Lambeau Field. In fact, Green Bay is 8-0 in its last eight games at home, and the Packers have also covered the spread in eight of their last 11 meetings against the Vikings on their home turf. SportsLine's model projects that Rodgers will have another big day against the Vikings, passing for more than 275 yards and two touchdowns. The model says the Packers cover in over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (54.5) also hits well over 50 percent of the time.

NFL odds, matchups for Week 8

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (-2.5, 49)

Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions (+2.5, 50)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-6.5, 54.5)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (-3.5, 44)

Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals (+5.5, 54.5)

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns (-2.5, 54)

New York Jets at Kansas City Chefs (-19.5, 48)

Los Angeles Rams at Miami Dolphins (+3.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5, 46.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (+3, 45)

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (+2.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-3, 54)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (off the board)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants (+10.5, 47)