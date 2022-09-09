The Week 1 NFL schedule concludes on Monday Night Football between the Seattle and Denver, as Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will face his former team in his first game with Denver. Wilson and the Broncos are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Week 1 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is 44.5. Denver had one of the top defenses in the league last year, but its offense struggled. Which side of Seahawks vs. Broncos should you back with your Week 1 NFL bets? Other Week 1 NFL spreads include Dallas as a 2.5-point underdog against Tampa Bay and Arizona as a 6.5-point underdog against Kansas City. Which Week 1 NFL Vegas lines have the most value? All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 15 last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 1 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 1 NFL predictions

One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Vikings (+1.5) cover against the Packers in well over 50 percent of simulations. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers no longer has his favorite target on the field, as Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders in the offseason. SportsLine's model expects that to be a major blow to Green Bay's success on Sunday, as Rodgers throws for fewer than 250 yards in the latest simulations.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has two of the best wide receivers in the NFL to work with, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, while the rushing attack is led by Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison. The model has Jefferson coming close to 100 receiving yards against Green Bay, which is one reason why the Vikings are covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See who else to back here.

Another one of its Week 1 NFL predictions: The Colts (-7) cover the spread on the road versus the Texans. Indianapolis dominated the Texans last season, outscoring Houston 62-3 over two games. The Colts recorded a 31-0 victory over the Texans on the road last December behind an impressive rushing performance from Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor finished with 32 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns in that victory, and he's expected to be heavily involved in Indianapolis' game plan on Sunday. Taylor led the league with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns a season ago, while the Texans gave up 142.2 rushing yards per game in 2021, the second-worst mark in the NFL. The Colts cover the spread nearly 60% of the time, and the model says the Over (44) hits in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 1 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 1 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $7,500 since its inception, and find out.

Week 1 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Sunday, Sept. 11

Ravens at Jets (+7, 44.5)

Browns at Panthers (-1.5, 42)

Colts at Texans (+7, 45.5)

Jaguars at Commanders (-2.5. 44)

Patriots at Dolphins (-3.5, 46.5)

Saints at Falcons (+5.5, 42.5)

Eagles at Lions (+4, 48.5)

Steelers at Bengals (-6.5, 44.5)

49ers at Bears (+7, 41)

Packers at Vikings (+1.5, 47)

Chiefs at Cardinals (+6.5, 53.5)

Raiders at Chargers (-3, 52)

Giants at Titans (-5.5, 43.5)

Buccaneers at Cowboys (+2.5, 50)

Monday, Sept. 12

Broncos at Seahawks (+6.5, 44.5)