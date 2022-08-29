The NFL Week 1 schedule is packed with must-see games. The Super Bowl champion Rams will host the Bills on Thursday, September 8 in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game, while Russell Wilson will face off against his former team, the Seahawks. On Sunday Night Football, arguably the league's most popular team and league's most popular player will be on opposite sides as the Dallas Cowboys host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It is a rematch of Week 1 from last season, which Tampa won, and Caesars Sportsbook has the Bucs as 1.5-point favorites in the latest Week 1 NFL odds.

As for Wilson, he'll finally face the 12th Man as the Broncos visit Seattle. Denver is a 6-point road favorite in the latest NFL spreads, but are you willing to place your Week 1 NFL bets on a Broncos team that hasn't won in Seattle in 20 years? All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Vikings (+2) cover against the Packers in well over 50 percent of simulations. Aaron Rodgers is among the many players who bypass preseason action, but that strategy led to horrendous results in Week 1 of 2021. Rodgers had one of the worst games of his career with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a neutral-field loss to the Saints. The four-time MVP skipped preseason again this year and it could take a while for him to find his rhythm.

The model projects another game of 100-plus yards from Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, while Kirk Cousins is projected to add balance to Minnesota's offense by tossing two touchdowns. The model acknowledges Rodgers' prior Week 1 struggles, and also the fact that star wide receiver Davante Adams is gone, and gives Cousins a greater chance of passing for two TDs than Rodgers. Minnesota (+2) covers in well over 50 percent of simulations. See who else to back here.

Another one of its Week 1 NFL predictions: The Colts (-8) cover the spread on the road versus the Texans. Indy has won four straight games in this AFC South rivalry and the margin of victory has increased in each game. Last year saw the Colts win 31-3 at home and then blank the Texans 31-0 in Houston.

The strength of the Colts is their run game, led by Jonathan Taylor. The NFL's rushing champion may have a head start on repeating that feat come Week 2 as he gets to face Houston's 31st-ranked run defense. Taylor cleared 140 rushing yards in both games versus Houston last year, while also scoring two touchdowns in each. The model projects Taylor to have more rushing yards than the entire Texans team as Indy wins by double-digits. Indianapolis (-8) covers nearly 60 percent of the time, and the model says the Over (44) hits in over 50 percent of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 1 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Sept. 8

Rams at Bills (+2.5, 52)

Sunday, Sept. 11

Ravens at Jets (+7, 44.5)

Browns at Panthers (-1.5, 41.5)

Colts at Texans (+8, 44)

Jaguars at Commanders (-3. 44)

Patriots at Dolphins (-2.5, 45)

Saints at Falcons (+5.5, 42.5)

Eagles at Lions (+4, 48.5)

Steelers at Bengals (-6.5, 44.5)

49ers at Bears (+7, 42)

Packers at Vikings (+2, 48)

Chiefs at Cardinals (+3.5, 53)

Raiders at Chargers (-3.5, 52)

Giants at Titans (-5.5, 44)

Buccaneers at Cowboys (+1.5, 50)

Monday, Sept. 12

Broncos at Seahawks (+6, 41.5)