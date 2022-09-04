aaron-rodgers.jpg
USATSI

The New York Giants finished with eight fewer wins than the Tennessee Titans last season, but when they face off in Week 1, Tennessee is just a 5.5-point home favorite in the Week 1 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The two teams haven't crossed paths much over the last few decades, but historically, Tennessee has done well against New York. Tennessee has covered the spread in six of seven games against the Giants since 1997, but should they be part of your Week 1 NFL bets? New York's other team, the Jets, are seven-point underdogs against Baltimore in the Week 1 NFL spreads, and the Ravens are 4-1 against the spread versus the Jets since 2010. All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 15 last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up. 

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 1 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 1 NFL predictions

One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Vikings (+2) cover against the Packers in well over 50 percent of simulations. Despite its 13-4 record last year, the Packers were just 2-3 against the spread as road favorites. One of those losses came at Minnesota in Week 11, when Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson combined for 287 total yards and three touchdowns.

Those two will be the best playmakers on the field come Sunday and the model expects them each to have impact games. Cook is projected for another 100-yard game of total offense, while Jefferson is expected to reach nearly 100 receiving yards. Meanwhile, the quest to replace Davante Adams won't be settled in Week 1 since no Packers wideout is forecasted to even reach 50 yards in receptions. SportsLine's model has Minnesota (+2) covering in well over 50 percent of simulations. See who else to back here.

Another one of its Week 1 NFL predictions: The Colts (-8) cover the spread on the road versus the Texans. The Colts have covered the spread at Houston in eight of the last nine trips there, with the only exception being a push in 2016. In the last trip Indy made to Houston, the Colts blanked the Texans 31-0. Indianapolis needed just 151 passing yards in that win, but running back Jonathan Taylor ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Houston QB Davis Mills finished with just 49 yards through the air and was sacked twice.

The model predicts that Mills will have a better passing performance in Week 1 with over 215 yards, but it won't be enough to cover as an eight-point underdog. The Colts covered the spread in six of their last seven away games last season, and the model projects that they cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 1 NFL picks 

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 1 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $7,500 since its inception, and find out.

Week 1 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Sept. 8

Rams at Bills (+2.5, 53)

Featured Game | Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LAR
+115
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
o52.5
-110
BET NOW
BUF
-135
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
u52.5
-110
BET NOW

Sunday, Sept. 11

Ravens at Jets (+7, 44.5)

Featured Game | New York Jets vs. Baltimore Ravens
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NYJ
+260
BET NOW
+7
-115
BET NOW
o44.5
-110
BET NOW
BAL
-335
BET NOW
-7
-105
BET NOW
u44.5
-110
BET NOW

Browns at Panthers (-1.5, 41.5)

Featured Game | Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CAR
-135
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
o41.5
-110
BET NOW
CLE
+115
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
u41.5
-110
BET NOW

Colts at Texans (+8, 44)

Featured Game | Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts
Moneyline
Spread
Total
HOU
+300
BET NOW
+8
-110
BET NOW
o45.5
-110
BET NOW
IND
-385
BET NOW
-8
-110
BET NOW
u45.5
-110
BET NOW

Jaguars at Commanders (-3. 44)

Featured Game | Washington Commanders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WAS
-165
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
o44
-110
BET NOW
JAC
+140
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
u44
-110
BET NOW

Patriots at Dolphins (-2.5, 45)

Featured Game | Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MIA
-165
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
o47
-110
BET NOW
NE
+140
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
u47
-110
BET NOW

Saints at Falcons (+5.5, 42.5)

Featured Game | Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ATL
+192
BET NOW
+5.5
-110
BET NOW
o42.5
-110
BET NOW
NO
-235
BET NOW
-5.5
-110
BET NOW
u42.5
-110
BET NOW

Eagles at Lions (+4, 48.5)

Featured Game | Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Moneyline
Spread
Total
DET
+170
BET NOW
+4
-110
BET NOW
o48.5
-110
BET NOW
PHI
-205
BET NOW
-4
-110
BET NOW
u48.5
-110
BET NOW

Steelers at Bengals (-6.5, 44.5)

Featured Game | Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CIN
-278
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
o44.5
-110
BET NOW
PIT
+222
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
u44.5
-110
BET NOW

49ers at Bears (+7, 42)

Featured Game | Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CHI
+250
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
o41.5
-110
BET NOW
SF
-320
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
u41.5
-110
BET NOW

Packers at Vikings (+2, 48)

Featured Game | Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MIN
+105
BET NOW
+1.5
-110
BET NOW
o48
-110
BET NOW
GB
-125
BET NOW
-1.5
-110
BET NOW
u48
-110
BET NOW

Chiefs at Cardinals (+3.5, 53)

Featured Game | Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARI
+175
BET NOW
+4.5
-110
BET NOW
o53.5
-110
BET NOW
KC
-210
BET NOW
-4.5
-110
BET NOW
u53.5
-110
BET NOW

Raiders at Chargers (-3.5, 52)

Featured Game | Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LAC
-178
BET NOW
-3
-120
BET NOW
o52
-110
BET NOW
LV
+150
BET NOW
+3
+100
BET NOW
u52
-110
BET NOW

Giants at Titans (-5.5, 44)

Featured Game | Tennessee Titans vs. New York Giants
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TEN
-250
BET NOW
-5.5
-110
BET NOW
o43.5
-110
BET NOW
NYG
+205
BET NOW
+5.5
-110
BET NOW
u43.5
-110
BET NOW

Buccaneers at Cowboys (+1.5, 50)

Featured Game | Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
DAL
+100
BET NOW
+1.5
-110
BET NOW
o50
-110
BET NOW
TB
-120
BET NOW
-1.5
-110
BET NOW
u50
-110
BET NOW

Monday, Sept. 12

Broncos at Seahawks (+6, 41.5)

Featured Game | Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos
Moneyline
Spread
Total
SEA
+210
BET NOW
+6
-110
BET NOW
o42
-110
BET NOW
DEN
-260
BET NOW
-6
-110
BET NOW
u42
-110
BET NOW