The New York Giants finished with eight fewer wins than the Tennessee Titans last season, but when they face off in Week 1, Tennessee is just a 5.5-point home favorite in the Week 1 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The two teams haven't crossed paths much over the last few decades, but historically, Tennessee has done well against New York. Tennessee has covered the spread in six of seven games against the Giants since 1997, but should they be part of your Week 1 NFL bets? New York's other team, the Jets, are seven-point underdogs against Baltimore in the Week 1 NFL spreads, and the Ravens are 4-1 against the spread versus the Jets since 2010. All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Vikings (+2) cover against the Packers in well over 50 percent of simulations. Despite its 13-4 record last year, the Packers were just 2-3 against the spread as road favorites. One of those losses came at Minnesota in Week 11, when Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson combined for 287 total yards and three touchdowns.

Those two will be the best playmakers on the field come Sunday and the model expects them each to have impact games. Cook is projected for another 100-yard game of total offense, while Jefferson is expected to reach nearly 100 receiving yards. Meanwhile, the quest to replace Davante Adams won't be settled in Week 1 since no Packers wideout is forecasted to even reach 50 yards in receptions. SportsLine's model has Minnesota (+2) covering in well over 50 percent of simulations. See who else to back here.

Another one of its Week 1 NFL predictions: The Colts (-8) cover the spread on the road versus the Texans. The Colts have covered the spread at Houston in eight of the last nine trips there, with the only exception being a push in 2016. In the last trip Indy made to Houston, the Colts blanked the Texans 31-0. Indianapolis needed just 151 passing yards in that win, but running back Jonathan Taylor ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Houston QB Davis Mills finished with just 49 yards through the air and was sacked twice.

The model predicts that Mills will have a better passing performance in Week 1 with over 215 yards, but it won't be enough to cover as an eight-point underdog. The Colts covered the spread in six of their last seven away games last season, and the model projects that they cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 1 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Sept. 8

Rams at Bills (+2.5, 53)

Sunday, Sept. 11

Ravens at Jets (+7, 44.5)

Browns at Panthers (-1.5, 41.5)

Colts at Texans (+8, 44)

Jaguars at Commanders (-3. 44)

Patriots at Dolphins (-2.5, 45)

Saints at Falcons (+5.5, 42.5)

Eagles at Lions (+4, 48.5)

Steelers at Bengals (-6.5, 44.5)

49ers at Bears (+7, 42)

Packers at Vikings (+2, 48)

Chiefs at Cardinals (+3.5, 53)

Raiders at Chargers (-3.5, 52)

Giants at Titans (-5.5, 44)

Buccaneers at Cowboys (+1.5, 50)

Monday, Sept. 12

Broncos at Seahawks (+6, 41.5)