The Week 1 NFL schedule features important divisional games like Steelers vs. Bengals, Patriots vs. Dolphins and Saints vs. Falcons. It also features intriguing games like Panthers vs. Browns. Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is taking over as Carolina's starter, so his first game will be against his former team. The Panthers are two-point favorites in the latest Week 1 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, one of the slimmest NFL spreads of the week. The Buccaneers are 1.5-point road favorites against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, so should you back either side of that line with your Week 1 NFL bets? All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

Top Week 1 NFL predictions

One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Vikings (+2) cover against the Packers in well over 50 percent of simulations. Green Bay has become accustomed to winning the NFC North, but it will face a stiff challenge from Minnesota this season. The Vikings could have one of the top offenses in the NFL with quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook and wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Green Bay will look different offensively after the departure of veteran wide receiver Davante Adams. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will need rookies like Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs to step up this season, but it might take some time for them to develop chemistry. SportsLine's model projects Cook to go over 100 total yards in this game, while wide receiver Justin Jefferson is expected to catch six passes for 90-plus yards. Their success is one reason why the Vikings are covering in well over 50% of simulations. See who else to back here.

Another one of its Week 1 NFL predictions: The Colts (-8) cover the spread on the road versus the Texans. One of Houston's many weaknesses last year was its run defense, which ranked 31st. That porous defense was a major reason why Jonathan Taylor was the rushing king, as he gained 145 yards versus Houston in Week 6 and another 143 in Week 13. The model modestly projects Taylor to have just 110 yards, but it also has Colts quarterback Matt Ryan throwing for nearly 250 yards and two touchdowns.

After scoring a total of three points in the two games against Indy in 2021, the model has Houston reaching double-digits in Week 1. That won't be enough versus a Colts team forecasted to top its season average of 26.5 points per game from a year ago. SportsLine's model has Indianapolis winning by double-digits and covering as eight-point favorites in almost 60 percent of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 1 NFL schedule

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? Check out the latest NFL odds below

Week 1 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Sept. 8

Rams at Bills (+2.5, 53)

Sunday, Sept. 11

Ravens at Jets (+7, 44.5)

Browns at Panthers (-1.5, 41.5)

Colts at Texans (+8, 44)

Jaguars at Commanders (-3. 44)

Patriots at Dolphins (-2.5, 45)

Saints at Falcons (+5.5, 42.5)

Eagles at Lions (+4, 48.5)

Steelers at Bengals (-6.5, 44.5)

49ers at Bears (+7, 42)

Packers at Vikings (+2, 48)

Chiefs at Cardinals (+3.5, 53)

Raiders at Chargers (-3.5, 52)

Giants at Titans (-5.5, 44)

Buccaneers at Cowboys (+1.5, 50)

Monday, Sept. 12

Broncos at Seahawks (+6, 41.5)