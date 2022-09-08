dalvin-cook-1-1400.jpg
The Week 1 NFL schedule features an mix of non-divisional battles and rivalries that could have an early impact on the playoff race. Two AFC West rivals will collide on Sunday when Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers host Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers are a field goal favorite in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Elsewhere in the AFC, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will host Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cincinnati is a 6.5-point favorite in the NFL spreads. Which teams should you back with your NFL bets and NFL predictions? All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 15 last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up. 

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 1 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 1 NFL predictions

One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Vikings (+1.5) cover against the Packers in well over 50 percent of simulations. Green Bay has become accustomed to winning the NFC North, but it will face a stiff challenge from Minnesota this season. The Vikings could have one of the top offenses in the NFL with quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook and wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Green Bay will look different offensively after the departure of veteran wide receiver Davante Adams. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will need rookies like Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs to step up this season, but it might take some time for them to develop chemistry. SportsLine's model projects Cook to go over 100 total yards in this game, while wide receiver Justin Jefferson is expected to catch six passes for 90-plus yards. Their success is one reason why the Vikings are covering in well over 50% of simulations. See who else to back here.

Another one of its Week 1 NFL predictions: The Colts (-7) cover the spread on the road versus the Texans. The Colts featured the NFL's second-ranked rushing offense last season, averaging 149.4 yards per game on the ground. Running back Jonathan Taylor led the league with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.

Taylor is expected to be featured early and often against the Texans on Sunday. Houston's defense gave up 142.2 rushing yards per game last season, the second-worst mark in the NFL. Plus, Taylor rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns in Indianapolis' 31-0 victory on the road against the Texans in 2021. The Colts cover the spread in nearly 60% of simulations, and the model says the Over (44) hits more than 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 1 NFL picks 

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 1 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $7,500 since its inception, and find out.

Week 1 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Sept. 8

Rams at Bills (+2.5, 52)

Featured Game | Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills
Sunday, Sept. 11

Ravens at Jets (+7, 44.5)

Featured Game | New York Jets vs. Baltimore Ravens
Browns at Panthers (-1.5, 42)

Featured Game | Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns
Colts at Texans (+7, 45.5)

Featured Game | Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts
Jaguars at Commanders (-2.5. 44)

Featured Game | Washington Commanders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Patriots at Dolphins (-3.5, 46.5)

Featured Game | Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots
Saints at Falcons (+5.5, 42.5)

Featured Game | Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints
Eagles at Lions (+4, 48.5)

Featured Game | Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Steelers at Bengals (-6.5, 44.5)

Featured Game | Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
49ers at Bears (+7, 41)

Featured Game | Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers
Packers at Vikings (+1.5, 47)

Featured Game | Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers
Chiefs at Cardinals (+6.5, 53.5)

Featured Game | Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Raiders at Chargers (-3, 52)

Featured Game | Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Giants at Titans (-5.5, 43.5)

Featured Game | Tennessee Titans vs. New York Giants
Buccaneers at Cowboys (+2.5, 50)

Featured Game | Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Monday, Sept. 12

Broncos at Seahawks (+6.5, 44.5)

Featured Game | Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos
