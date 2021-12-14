The Miami Dolphins have looked like a different team since the calendar flipped to November, as they're on a five-game winning streak. After a bye, they will look to push their run to six games when they host the Jets as part of the Week 15 NFL schedule. Caesars Sportsbook is expecting the streak to continue, as it lists Miami as an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Week 15 NFL odds. Another win would tie for the Dolphins' longest winning streak in the last 35 years.

Can Miami sweep and cover the season series after handling New York in Week 11? Another victory would also put the Dolphins just one-half game out of the last spot in the AFC playoff picture. Are these enough motivating factors to place your Week 15 NFL bets on Miami? All of the Week 15 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 15 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters Week 15 of the 2021 season on an incredible 132-96 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.



The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 15 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 15 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 15 NFL picks is that the Saints (+11) cover the spread against the Buccaneers. Both teams are coming off victories over AFC East squads, as Tampa won a nail-biter at home versus the Bills, while New Orleans dominated the Jets on the road. The Saints ended a five-game losing streak and looked like a completely different team with Alvin Kamara back in the lineup. The Saints were 0-4 without Kamara, who had 120 rushing yards against the Jets, which is the third-most in his career.

Kamara and the Saints have experienced nothing but success versus the Bucs in the regular season since Tom Brady arrived in Tampa. Brady is 0-3 against the Saints compared to 21-5 against all other regular season opponents. That includes a 38-3 loss in Tampa last year, which is the biggest defeat of Brady's career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has committed eight turnovers across those three games, and the model projects him to have at least one turnover on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kamara is projected to have 99 yards from scrimmage. With New Orleans' ground game keeping the ball away from Tampa's offense, the model says this will be a one-score game. Thus, it has New Orleans covering in 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of its Week 15 NFL predictions: The Steelers (+2) cover against the Titans at home. Pittsburgh looked like two different teams in last Thursday's loss to the Vikings, as it fell into a 29-0 hole only to outscore Minnesota 28-7 over the last 18 minutes of the game. On the other hand, the Titans shut out the Jaguars. Ryan Tannehill failed to throw for a touchdown and has more INTs (six) than TDs (four) since Derrick Henry was placed on IR.

The Titans haven't scored more than two touchdowns in a game since Week 9, and the model sees that trend continuing. T.J. Watt, who leads the NFL with 16.0 sacks, is expected to wreak havoc, as Tannehill is projected to be sacked at least three times on Sunday. With the Titans' offense stifled, SportsLine's model has Pittsburgh winning straight-up and covering as two-point underdogs well over 50 percent of the time. The model also says you should back the Over (41.5) in that game since it hits in almost 60 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 15 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 15 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So which NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $7,200 since its inception, and find out.

Week 15 NFL odds, spreads, lines

Thursday, Dec. 16

Chiefs at Chargers (+3.5, 50.5)

Saturday, Dec. 18

Raiders at Browns (-6, 42.5)

Patriots at Colts (-2, 45)

Sunday, Dec. 19

Washington Football Team at Eagles (-4, 43.5)

Panthers at Bills (-11.5, 45)

Jets at Dolphins (-8.5, 43)

Cowboys at Giants (+10.5, 45)

Titans at Steelers (+2, 41.5)

Texans at Jaguars (-3, 41)

Cardinals at Lions (+14, 47.5)

Falcons at 49ers (-8.5, 46)

Bengals at Broncos (-1.5, 43.5)

Packers at Ravens (+2, 46)

Seahawks at Rams (-7, 47)

Saints at Buccaneers (-11, 46.5)

Monday, Dec. 20

Vikings at Bears (+4, 43.5)