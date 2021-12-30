Winners of eight straight, the Kansas City Chiefs can clinch the AFC's top overall seed on Sunday. Kansas City needs to knock off the Bengals and is a five-point favorite to do so according to the NFL odds Caesars Sportsbook. Also, the Titans would need to lose to Miami for the Chiefs to earn an elusive first-round bye. The Dolphins own the league's second-longest winning streak at seven games, but Tennessee is still a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Week 17 NFL spreads.

If the two lengthy win streaks of the Chiefs and Dolphins continue, then Kansas City will have the top overall seed in the NFL playoff picture by Sunday. All of the Week 17 NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 17 NFL picks now.

Top Week 17 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 17 NFL picks is that the Cardinals (+5.5) cover the spread against the Cowboys. Dallas has won four straight, but all of those were against teams currently with losing records. Arizona's three-game losing streak doesn't inspire confidence, but the team fares much better on the road than at home. The Cards have won seven of eight away games, while Dallas has split its last four home contests.

With Kyler Murray, Chase Edmonds and a returning James Conner, Arizona has a multi-dimensional rushing attack that can exploit Dallas' weakness. The Cowboys allow 4.5 yards per rush, which ranks among the bottom 10, and the model sees the three Cards having success on Sunday. Arizona should be able to stick with Dallas throughout and the model has the Cardinals (+5.5) staying within the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of its Week 17 NFL predictions: The Steelers (+3) cover against the Browns on Monday Night Football. Baker Mayfield is coming off arguably the worst game of his career, as he threw a career-high four interceptions while also being sacked five times. Now, he faces a Steelers defense that ranks fourth with 43 sacks and has the NFL's leading sack artist, T.J. Watt, who has 17.5 QB takedowns.

Mayfield has been sacked at least four times in his last four regular season games against the Steelers. Most of those games came with healthy offensive lines, but the Browns were missing three O-line starters in Week 16, including both tackles. The model has the Steelers (+3) winning straight-up and covering almost 60 percent of the time. It also says to back the Over (40.5) since the teams are projected to combine for 42 total points.

Week 17 NFL odds, spreads, lines

Sunday, Jan. 2

Raiders at Colts (-7.5, 45)

Giants at Bears (-6, 37)

Buccaneers at Jets (+13, 45.5)

Falcons at Bills (-14.5, 44)

Eagles at Washington (+3, 44.5)

Chiefs at Bengals (+5, 51)

Jaguars at Patriots (-15.5, 41.5)

Dolphins at Titans (-3.5, 40)

Rams at Ravens (+3.5, 46.5)

Broncos at Chargers (-6.5, 46)

Texans at 49ers (-12.5, 44)

Cardinals at Cowboys (-5.5, 51)

Panthers at Saints (-7, 38)

Lions at Seahawks (-6.5, 42.5)

Vikings at Packers (-6.5, 47)

Monday, Jan. 3

Browns at Steelers (+3, 41)