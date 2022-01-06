christian-kirk-cardinals.jpg
The calendar has flipped to 2022, but the 2021 NFL season will continue on Sunday with the first ever Week 18 after the league expanded the season to 17 games during the offseason. The number of teams to make the NFL playoffs was also expanded from 12 to 14, and it has kept things incredibly exciting all year. Right now there are three postseason spots up for grabs and seven teams vying for them, including the Colts as they take on the Jaguars on Sunday in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Colts narrowly squeaked by the Jaguars in Week 10 (23-17), but they are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Week 18 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. However, the Colts aren't the largest favorites of the week with the latest Week 18 NFL lines listing the Bills as 17-point favorites over the Jets. All of the Week 18 NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 18 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,200 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters Week 18 of the 2021 season on an incredible 135-96 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 18 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 18 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 18 NFL picks is that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cover as eight-point favorites at home over Carolina on Sunday. The No. 1 seed in the NFC is out of reach, but the Buccaneers are still battling with the Rams to climb as high as No. 2. Coach Bruce Arians has already announced that Tampa Bay won't be resting its starters.

That means we should see Tom Brady under center, and even with some issues at wide receiver, we've seen repeatedly that Brady can elevate ancillary receivers when needed. Meanwhile, the Panthers have fallen apart after starting the season 3-0. They've lost six games in a row and have only managed two wins in their last 13 games and they have a matching 2-11 record against the spread during that span.

The model predicts that the Tampa Bay defense records three sacks and forces a couple of turnovers to help limit the Panthers to 19 points. It also projects that Brady throws for over 275 yards and averages 2.30 touchdowns to help the Bucs cover the spread in nearly 60 percent of simulations, while over 41.5 hits 70 percent of the time.

Another one of its Week 18 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (+6.5) stay within the spread against the Cardinals on the road. Seattle has excelled in recent weeks in the one area where Arizona has a true weakness and that's the run game. Seattle's Rashaad Penny leads the NFL in rushing yards (481) over the last four weeks and has topped 130 yards in three of his last four games. Meanwhile, Arizona ranks 21st in yards per rush allowed and has allowed two of its last three opponents to rush for over 125 yards.

Having an effective ground game should allow Seattle to control the clock and keep Arizona's offense off the field. The Cardinals are already in a dry spell offensively, and have averaged just 19 points per game over their last four compared to 28.6 over their first dozen contests. The defense also isn't the opportunistic unit it was earlier in the year as Arizona has just two total takeaways over its last four games.

The model has taken all of that into account and is projecting Penny rushes for 90 yards, while Seattle has nearly 150 yards on the ground as a team. SportsLine's model has this as a closer game than what the spread implies and it has Arizona winning by five points. Thus, Seattle (+6.5) is projected to cover almost 60 percent of the time and simulations also say the Under (48) hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 18 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 18 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So which NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $7,200 since its inception, and find out.

Week 18 NFL odds, spreads, lines

Saturday, Jan. 8

Sunday, Jan. 9

