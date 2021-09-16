The Week 2 NFL schedule features an intriguing mix of non-divisional battles and division rivalries that could have an early impact on the playoff race. AFC East rivals collide on Sunday when Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins battle Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are favored by 3.5 in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, but which team should you back?

Elsewhere in the AFC, Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers host Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders in an early season showdown featuring two 1-0 teams. The Steelers enter Sunday's showdown as 5.5-point favorites according to the latest Week 2 NFL spreads. All of the NFL lines are listed below, and before placing any NFL bets on these games or others, be sure to see the Week 2 NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters Week 2 of the 2021 season on an incredible 121-79 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 2 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 2 NFL predictions

One of the top Week 2 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Falcons (+12.5) stay within the spread against the Buccaneers. Neither team was happy with their Week 1 performances, although Tampa won its game over Dallas while Atlanta was annihilated by the Eagles.

The defending Super Bowl champions looked sloppy on both sides of the ball, committing four turnovers and allowing 451 yards to the Cowboys. Tampa hadn't had four giveaways since Jameis Winston was under center, while the 451 yards allowed was more than Tampa gave up in 20 of its 21 games last year.

Despite losing 12 games last year, the Falcons were always resilient after a loss and never suffered back-to-back defeats of double-digits. The model sees Matt Ryan's arm keeping Atlanta in this game, with the Falcons covering in over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 2 NFL picks from the model: The Bears (-2.5) cover the spread at home against the Bengals. Chicago struggled to get anything going on offense against the Rams last Sunday night, finishing with just 14 points behind Andy Dalton's mediocre play. Dalton completed 27-of-38 passes for 206 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.

The lone bright spot on Chicago's offense was running back David Montgomery, who carried the ball 16 times for 108 yards and a touchdown. Montgomery averaged 6.8 yards per carry and will likely be featured early and often against Cincinnati's defense, which gave up over 400 yards of offense last week against the Vikings.

In addition, the Bengals have been abysmal on the road in recent years, winning just one of their last 20 games away from home. The Bears, meanwhile, are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games versus the AFC North. The model says Montgomery rushes the ball 15 times and averages nearly five yards per carry against the Bengals, resulting in Chicago covering the spread in over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 2 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 2 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $7,900 since its inception, and find out.

Week 2 NFL odds, spreads, lines

Thursday, Sept. 16

Giants at Washington (-3.5, 40.5)

Sunday, Sept. 19

Saints at Panthers (+3, 44.5)

Bengals at Bears (-2.5, 45)

Texans at Browns (-12.5, 48)

Rams at Colts (+3.5, 47.5)

Broncos at Jaguars (+6, 45.5)

Bills at Dolphins (+3.5, 47.5)

Patriots at Jets (+6, 42)

49ers at Eagles (-3, 50)

Raiders at Steelers (-5.5, 47.5)

Vikings at Cardinals (-3.5, 50.5)

Falcons at Buccaneers (-12.5, 52)

Titans at Seahawks (-5.5, 54)

Cowboys at Chargers (-3.5, 55.5)

Chiefs at Ravens (+3, 55)

Monday, Sept. 20

Lions at Packers (-11, 48)